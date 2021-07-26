Vox breaks relations with the PP for its abstention in the declaration of ‘persona non grata’ to Abascal in Ceuta

The vice president of the Vox Political Action Committee, Jorge Buxadé (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via .)

Political earthquake in the relationship between the formations led by Pablo Casado and Santiago Abascal. Vox has ruled relations with the PP for considering it a “necessary cooperator” so that its leader Santiago Abascal was declared persona non grata in Ceuta last Friday. The far-right party has charged against the president of that autonomous city, the popular Juan Jesús Vivas, after having justified his abstention in the motion.

The same day that several polls indicate that the popular will need Vox to form a government in a hypothetical general election, the Abascal formation has launched this clear ordeal. “We consider that the PP, with its abstention, and with the statements of Vivas has broken relations with Vox, we take note and give the broken relations,” said the vice president of the Vox Political Action Committee, Jorge Buxadé.

The Popular Party must choose: or request our support in the town councils and in the autonomous plenary sessions or reconsider or redirect its erroneous decision Jorge Buxadé, vice president of the Vox Political Action Committee

Buxadé explained that the PP must now decide whether to reconsider its “erroneous” decision and disavow “in some way” its president of Ceuta or, otherwise, “it will not be able to continue claiming help from Vox for its proposals in municipalities or regional assemblies ”.

The Vox leader has accused the PP of becoming a “necessary cooperator” in the strategy of “dehumanization” and “demonization” of his party with this decision against Abascal and of having put his affiliates, supporters, “at the center of violence and charges. “The Popular Party must choose: either it asks us for support in the town councils and in the autonomous plenary sessions or it reconsiders or redirects its erroneous decision,” Buxadé has sentenced.

The popular response from Ceuta

In fact, one of the movements that have caused Vox to break with the PP correspond to the notification made by the president of the autonomous city of Ceuta to the national leadership of the popular. Vivas has justified Genoa’s abstention in the declaration of persona non grata, as confirmed this Monday by the spokesman for the Ceuta Executive, Antonio Gaitán.

We demonstrate our no to the sanitary cords but neither to what Vox establishes to break the unity of this city Antonio Gaitán, spokesman for the Government of Ceuta

“Everything is perfectly explained and known,” said Gaitán, who insisted that the Ceutí PP would return to “position itself in the same way” in the case of repeating this vote. “We made an appeal to coexistence and we evidenced our not to the sanitary cords but neither to what Vox establishes to break the unity of this city,” said the Ceuta Government spokesman.

Tension grows in Andalusia

On the other hand, Jorge Buxadé has emphasized the Andalusian scene, where he has assured that they will not support more initiatives of the popular ones. The member of the Vox Executive has accused the president of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno of betraying the investiture agreement that they signed with Vox by approving the Andalusian Strategy for immigration 2021-2025. In Vox’s opinion, said plan, which “could be signed with any left party, radical left”, does not meet the requirements of Abascal’s training on immigration.

“Moreno Bonilla is, therefore, politically responsible for each boat that reaches the Andalusian coast,” Buxadé charged, claiming that they are “the party of law and order.” In addition, they have also criticized the decision to impose restrictions on nighttime mobility with a curfew for municipalities with a high incidence of infections.

