Voulgaris: Luka Doncic has the enemy within the Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been in the NBA for three years. At 22 he is already one of the great stars of the League. Not even the most optimistic, or rather only them, could expect such a landing. A great NBA career? Of course. But so much in such a short time … Doncic has already been twice all star, Rookie of the Year and member of the Best NBA Quintet. That was last season. In this he will repeat for sure in the All NBA Teams (first, second or third) and that will have a notable effect for him in a market that will open on August 6.

Because by entering two consecutive seasons in those All NBA (he will achieve it except cataclysm) his rookie contract extension will be more than 200 million dollars for five seasons. If it did not enter the top three quintets, its maximum length would be five years and more than 160 million. They are the rules of the NBA. Doncic is subject to a fixed salary schedule as number 3 in his draft (2018). It collected 6.5 million dollars in its first season, 7.6 in the second and is at 8 in this. For the next one he is guaranteed (the Mavs assured him before this course) a salary of 10.1 million. And then, in the summer of 2022, he could be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $ 13.3 million that his team would have to secure for him in order to match any offers that come in for him and prevent him from leaving.

But the level rookies, and Doncic is at a historical level, do not reach that situation heading into his fifth year. When the third is over, they can negotiate an extension that would start to count after the fourth. There is Doncic: This summer, if nothing absolutely improbable happens, he will sign that new deal with the Mavs that will start from the 2022-23 season. For the next one, he will keep the 10.1 million of his current agreement. On your options to sign that super maximum, was very clear in his farewell to the media after the season ended: “I think you already know the answer.” Nobody lets a contract like that pass, and Doncic has fitted in wonderfully at the Mavs, where he is a franchise player and has been in the playoffs for two years in a row …

… Losing in the first round. That is the question: the Mavericks have to make a really winning team around a Doncic that he has done more than humanly logical in some games. But the accompaniment goes as far as it goes and the second star, Kristaps Porzingis, has not given what was expected after arriving from the Knicks. His knee problems have weighed him down and his relationship with the Slovenian is not the best, something that is a great little open secret in the franchise environment. So the pressure is on the Mavericks’ side – they have a player on which to build a champion team, which is always the hardest. But that does not mean that the next phase is easy: do it.

A very complicated figure on the road

So Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are not a union that is going to break right now. And this is made clear by Tim Cato and Sam Amick in a joint article in . that, however, it does show gaps in the Slovenian’s relationship with the franchise, which ultimately doesn’t seem idyllic. And they assure that from within the team it is believed that “things are not at a critical point but the risk that they are beginning to move towards one”.

Cato and Amick they air rags already dirtier than desirable that point in one direction: Haralabos Voulgaris, hired by Mark Cuban in 2018 as, theoretically, director of development and quantitative research. A position related to advanced statistics and analytics that, however, hardly explains his real influence on the Mavericks. The owner, Cuban, exercises an iron government that makes an essential character whoever wins his favor. And this is the case of Voulgaris, which according to Cato and Amick is the voice that Cuban now hears and a character who has begun to influence all of the team’s sporting operations (transfers, renewals, draft picks…), including Rick Carlisle’s lineups and rotations, which is said to have angered players, including Doncic, for his way of moving the team and designing the game. According to the article, concessions to Voulgaris not to lose the position. This is a great defender of the style that has been imposed on the Mavs with Doncic as conductor: the spread pick and roll, constant blocking plays and continuation with wide players to take advantage of released shooting positions.

The growing influence and way of acting of Voulgaris has angered many Mavs employees, including team members, including a Luka Doncic whothat is not understood with him. “He doesn’t know how to talk to people,” says an anonymous worker from the organization in the article. Cuban, for his part, defends his protégé: “I really like what he brings. He does a great job of supporting Rick Carlisle and our sports executives with his unique approach to statistics and data. He has a gift for understanding artificial intelligence and how to generate advantages thanks to it ”.

Voulgaris ends the contract he signed for three years, so it will be interesting to see what Mark Cuban does. The friction between Voulgaris, who has made a fortune betting (with his own analytics programs and algorithms) on the NBA since the 1990s, and Doncic was evident among the Mavs’ squad in a February game against the Warriors. After a loss to the Slovenian, the executive (sitting at the foot of the track with his laptop) made a gesture with his arms with which he seemed to tell Doncic to calm down. Although he later assured that it had not been exactly like that, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the former Real Madrid player, who yelled “Don’t fucking tell me to calm down”. Since he’s lined up, Doncic also didn’t forgive him for leaving early in a loss to the Knicks, noting in the locker room that he had left them stranded.

On the Mavs They do not understand that this newcomer makes momentous sports decisions, including those corresponding to draft picks, or dictate decisions directly to Carlisle. Like, at the time, the need to pair Doncic with Delon Wright as a starting outside partner. Something that did not go well. Cuban knows Doncic will sign his extension, and has publicly supported Carlisle after the elimination against the Clippers. He is the coach who gave the franchise its only title, in 2011 and with Dirk Nowitzki as the megastar. However, some within the Mavs believe that Carlisle does not have the position completely secure because he does not have the full confidence of Doncic: “The thing has really been up in the air.” But Carlisle, who had very serious frictions with Rajon Rondo or Jason Kidd, has chosen to adapt to his new star because, as another anonymous voice of the Mavs says in the article, “you are not going to win if you face the new Dirk Nowitzki” .