Vouched and Verisart Partner to Bring Peace of Mind to NFT Artists and Investors

Verisart adopts Vouched’s digital identity verification platform to validate the identities of artists and collectors as part of its innovative authenticity certification service for digital artworks.

The power of Beeple and all other artists, collectors and investors working to push the boundaries of art by making works tied to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fashionable.

Vouched and Verisart today announced an industry-first collaboration to apply Vouched’s unique digital identity verification technology to Verisart’s first blockchain certification platform for digital artists and collectors. This collaboration marks an important step forward for the NFT art industry, which has recently seen interest soar after a piece created by artist Beeple sold for $ 69.3 million, a new record for a purely work. digital.

“The rise of NFTs shows that virtually everything in our history can adapt to a digital future, from healthcare to banking to real estate and now the fine arts,” said John Baird, Co-Founder and CEO of Vouched . “Identity verification is absolutely critical to every element of this ongoing digital revolution. We are excited to be working with Verisart to bring Vouched’s unmatched AI technology to the world of NFT art, helping to unleash the creativity of individuals. artists and allowing a safer investment for collectors. “

Vouched’s identity verification platform will be used as part of Verisart’s new patent-pending global standard for digital art certification, allowing creators, collectors and distributors to easily create blockchain-registered digital certificates.

“Although the NFT art market is getting a lot of hype, this phenomenon highlights an important development that is here to stay and that will continue to change the way creations are created, authenticated and valued in the future,” said Robert Norton, CEO of Verisart. “Verisart is a pioneer in the ability to apply blockchain to certification in the art and collecting market. We support creativity by facilitating trust transactions and allowing artists to establish their careers and legacies, regardless of the sale price of their works.” .

Artists can now create secure certificates of authenticity for their NFTs on Verisart using the Vouched platform, using their identification document and Vouched facial recognition tools to ensure they are who they say they are. The same process is used for collectors at Verisart to verify the identity of the buyer, creating an additional level of security for both the artist and the buyer.

About Vouched

Vouched is a proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision system that enables comprehensive visual identity verification and online fraud detection in real time. Expert in more than 450 identity documents issued by governments in more than 50 countries, including driver’s licenses, passports and permanent residence cards, Vouched helps banks, concert and exchange companies and hospital service providers and health to verify and incorporate users to provide them instant access to the most important vital services.

For more information about Vouched, visit www.vouched.id, or contact Vouched’s communication department at 1-800-674-8798 or press@vouched.id.

About Verisart

Verisart is an award-winning certification service that enables artists, galleries, and collectors to create securely registered certificates of authenticity using blockchain technology. Founded in 2015 as the first company to apply blockchain to certification in the art and collecting market, Verisart has pioneered a new global patent-pending certification standard. More than 20,000 works of art by more than 5,000 artists have been certified on the platform, including Shepard Fairey, Ai Weiwei, Jules De Balincourt, Penny Slinger and Derek Boshier.

