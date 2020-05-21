Votorantim, one of the largest diversified holding companies in Brazil, recorded a net loss of 3.4 billion reais in the first quarter, reversing a profit of 4.4 billion reais a year earlier, as the devaluation of the real caused increase debt service costs.

The quarter’s results were also hit by a write-off of US $ 485 million, due to reduced expectations of cash generation for the Cerro Pasco zinc mine at the Nexa Resources unit in Peru, Votorantim said in a statement.

Votorantim’s net debt – much of it denominated in dollars – rose more than 60%, ending March at R $ 16.2 billion. This is equivalent to 3.55 times the adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), above a multiple of 1.95 in December.

The units of the holding company Votorantim Cimentos and Nexa also decided to withdraw revolving credit lines totaling US $ 500 million. Votorantim Cimentos used the proceeds to prepay foreign debt securities and extend its debt maturities. Luxembourg-based Nexa has increased its cash position to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Votorantim’s financial director, Sergio Malacrida, said that the indebtedness index should fall by the end of the year, since a weaker real will tend to favor most of the group’s sales in the coming quarters. Still, he declined to provide an estimate, as the consequences of the virus outbreak on demand remain uncertain.

Even so, Votorantim’s first quarter revenues increased 2% compared to the previous year, to 6.8 billion reais, with the increase in cement sales and a weaker Brazilian currency offsetting the lower metal prices.

Malacrida said operations in Peru and Argentina, which were partially interrupted in the first quarter due to the coronavirus-related blockade, are being resumed.

