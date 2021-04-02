Voting Redistricting Impacts Minority Communities in the US

After the 2020 Census, the next cycle of redistricting is a critical time to ensure political representation for many communities, impacting resources for education, healthcare, the environment, and other needs over the next ten years.

This redistribution process takes place every 10 years and its importance lies in the fact that from there political representation and, consequently, public policies are determined.

During a forum on this topic, Thomas A. Saenz, who serves as President of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. (MALDEF), explained that for many decades there have been 435 seats in the House of Representatives, “however, with the population change shown by the census every 10 years, that can be changed.”

He also commented that because there are states that grow faster than others, the number of seats could be increased, “today’s projections say that Texas and Florida may have more than one new seat…. 10 years ago, Texas was the big winner because it had 4 new seats in the House of Representatives and another issue that we may have this year is that California could lose a seat in Congress, “he said.

The unfair manipulation of the districts is criticized by those who claim that it is done to dilute the voting power of minority communities. For example, Leah Aden, Deputy Director of Litigation for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Foundation, details that when mapping districts, one of the priorities is to “make sure these districts have the same population, so as not to put thousands of voters in the same district … Another priority to equalize is to comply with the voting law, so as not to dilute the community that is going to vote, at the same time the traditional principles of redistribution must be sought to keep the districts connected with each other and maintain the communities intact ”. According to Aden, the idea is to ensure that the redistribution of racial minorities is not diluted.

Preventing inequities is extremely important in the redistribution process, in order to guarantee that all communities are represented in order to express their opinions.

“The big problem is that there are people who are not being represented, there are many communities that should have district lines in which they are competing for representation and there are places where that does not happen, in addition to local jurisdictions, where it is not a fight. between parties, but it goes against minority communities and that is unfortunate, “says Justin Levitt, professor of law at Loyola Law School (Los Angeles, California).

The 2020 census results are expected to be released by the end of April, and according to projections, Texas, Florida and North Carolina are expected to win congressional seats as a result of their population growth.