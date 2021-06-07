Voting in Tláhuac proceeds normally; in Iztapalapa there are long lines

MEXICO CITY.- Until 3:35 pm this Sunday, voting in the Tláhuac mayor’s office is proceeding normally and calmly.

On tours carried out by Excelsior It was documented that although there are lines to cast the vote, they are not very long.

In the Iztapalapa polls, citizens dance and sing while they wait for their turn to vote.

Some have chosen to wait sitting on the sidewalk or accompanied by their pets.

# Elecciones2021Mx | Dancing, sitting on the sidewalks, standing with the cell phone in their hands, accompanied by their pets or singing; Citizens stand in long lines and wait patiently for the opportunity to cast their vote in #Iztapalapa. @efrenarguelles # Destino21 pic.twitter.com/iaPG1Ago2M – Excelsior (@Excelsior) June 6, 2021

