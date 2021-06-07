in World

Voting in Tláhuac proceeds normally; in Iztapalapa there are long lines

MEXICO CITY.- Until 3:35 pm this Sunday, voting in the Tláhuac mayor’s office is proceeding normally and calmly.

On tours carried out by Excelsior It was documented that although there are lines to cast the vote, they are not very long.

In the Iztapalapa polls, citizens dance and sing while they wait for their turn to vote.

Some have chosen to wait sitting on the sidewalk or accompanied by their pets.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

Visit our Galleries

sarr

From the couch! Kim Kardashian poses in flirty clothes

Lilibet Is the Queen’s 11th Great-Grandchild: Meet the Youngest Royals