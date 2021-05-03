Voting by mail increases 41% in Madrid compared to 2019

Image of vote-by-mail resource (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

Voting by mail in the regional elections of this May 4 has increased by 41% compared to the data of the last elections, in May 2019, in such a way that the request for a vote of residents in Spain stands at 231,595; residents abroad (CERA), at 26,568; and 1,248 other Spaniards residing in Spain but temporarily abroad.

This has been detailed by the Minister of the Presidency of the regional Government, Eugenia Carballedo, in an appearance in pavilion 14 of Ifema Madrid, where the Data Processing and Dissemination Center has been installed, who has pointed out that this data reflects “the interest that they are showing the voters to participate in the electoral process ”.

In addition, the ‘accessible voting kit’, available to the visually impaired, has been requested by 300 people, 74% more than in 2019. In order to “guarantee inclusive elections”, the guidance and protection documents have been published against Covid-19 adapted to the easy-to-read method.

5.1 million voters, of which 115,000 are new

Thus, with a view to the formation of the Madrid Assembly in what will be the XII Legislature, 5,112,658 voters have been summoned to the polls, of which 4,783,528 reside in the region and another 320,130 do so abroad. In addition, there are a total of 115,763 new voters who have joined the census after reaching the age of majority.

Carballedo has confirmed that during the morning session 1,084 polling stations will be open and ready, distributed among the 179 municipalities of the autonomous region and that they will house the 7,265 voting tables.

In these premises, 2,500 booths will be installed to guarantee the secret ballot, although the Community of Madrid has …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.