Votes are counted in Nuevo León in twilight due to lack of electricity

NEW LION. Neighbors of the Colony green Valley on Monterrey, reported voting and vote counting in the dark and assured that the problem is not from today but for more than 15 days.

Blanca Ibarra, one of the people who work on the campus that was used as boxIn an interview for ABC Noticias, he explained that his greatest concern is that the electricity will be removed again.

“Well, we already had more than a month like this, struggling without electricity, I was coming to open them up so that they could have the training here at the school and the principal put enough reports to CFE and they told her that it had to be the Secretary of Education who came put the light on.

“Nothing more than they are not going to take the light from us because the elections are over, because I have to keep coming to cover the schedule and without light there is a battle,” he added.

At least eight people were still outside the Professor Juan Garza Elementary School at 9:00 p.m., located on Calle Laurel, at its intersection with Ébano, which was used as electoral section 1568 to expose their disagreement.

Another of the neighbors revealed that insecurity abounds in that area due to the lack of light and another of the serious problems, he said, is the garbage accumulated in the school more than a year after the classrooms are alone due to the pandemic.

“That is nothing, the problem is that where the forum is, everything comes, it has already become muddled, it is about half a meter, a trascabo is needed,” he concluded.

