GUST and Koei Tecmo are working side by side to make the RPG Fairy Tail go on sale next June 25, 2020Although it was delayed at first, we are more than clear that this extra time has been to improve each and every one of its aspects. Thus, many players may want to get a copy of the title in physical format, either for Nintendo Switch or PS4, and now, Koch Media, has launched a vote through the social network Twitter so that users can choose what design they want to be included inside the covers.

We voted between 3 designs for the interior of the Fairy Tail cover!

Fans of FAIRY TAIL, it is your time to participate in the choice of artwork that will be released inside the #FAIRYTAILgame PS4 and Switch boxes!

TO VOTE simply RT your favorite image from the 3 below before March 31 at 12 noon.

The cover of a game is one of the most important parts for collectors, and one aspect that is also often given some attention is the image placed inside. Thus, regarding the Fairy Tail RPG that will go on sale next summer 2020, Koch Media, the company in charge of the distribution of the game in Spain, has launched a vote through Twitter so that players can vote among 3 designs completely different, so that the general public is the one who decides what will be seen once we open the cover, either on Nintendo Switch or Playstation 4. We leave you below the three Tweets to which you can give Retweet to show your opinion , but remember, the voting closes on March 31 at 12 noon, so do not leave it until the last moment if you want your favorite design to be included inside each and every one of the covers of Fairy Tail that will be distributed throughout our territory!

