Vote Rosa Icela Rodríguez, head of the SSPC

MEXICO CITY. After queuing, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, cast her vote in Mexico City.

Around 08:00 hours the federal official was formed to exercise her right to vote in box 4341, located on Amores street, in Colonia Del Valle, in the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez waited her turn and during this time, like all citizens, INE officials asked her if she had any symptoms related to Covid-19, to which she said no.

Earlier, the president of the INE Council, Lorenzo Córdova, led the Flag Ceremony prior to the Electoral Day and called on citizens to “put on their masks” and go to the polls to vote without fear of getting infected.

The largest elections in the country’s history will be held on June 6, since 20,415 positions will be democratically elected, including the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies; However, the growing number of voters and voters in the country is also of great importance.

According to the INE, currently the electoral roll is made up of 94 million 840 thousand 430 citizens of which 51.71 are women and the rest are men, who will elect representatives at the local and federal levels.

