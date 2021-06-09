Vote! Is it okay for you to vaccinate the players of the Spanish National Team?

Morata greeting Cristiano Ronaldo in the friendly played by Spain and Portugal, prior to the Eurocup (Photo: Quality Sport Images / .)

The Government will authorize the vaccination of the players of the Spanish soccer team, after having detected the positive coronavirus of Sergio Busquets. Both the technical staff of the Spanish soccer team have tested negative in the new PCR tests they underwent this Monday.

This Tuesday the Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, explained that the vaccination will be carried out since it is “an exception because they represent us.” What do you think? Is it okay for you to vaccinate the Red players? Vote in our poll!

