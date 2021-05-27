Vote for Loki. Politics is full of lies, and he is the king!

VOTE FOR LOKI The miniseries that broke the heads of the followers of the Casa de las Ideas finally arrives in Spain!

In America there are two main topics of conversation, religion and politics. What better to be a candidate for the presidency of the country than a god? With this premise, Marvel presented a satirical work on political campaigns, the power of the media, and, above all, on lies, its power to exalt anyone who knows how to invent a good story in the land of opportunities, and in that Loki is an expert.

The presidential elections are approaching, and the candidates launch their campaigns, their promises, their intentions, and the voters must choose the one who represents their values, and who will defend their interests and develop a job according to those required by the voter. . Or maybe you just want a charismatic, intelligent guy, who seems to know what he is doing, who does not specify anything, but names everything, because he knows what must be done, even if he never tells how he is going to do it. And then there is Loki, the only presidential candidate who promises not to lie to his voters, even though he is the god of lies.

A miniseries about politics, lies, the media, and, above all, about the truth

Through the eyes of Nisa Contreras, a journalist very aware of the importance of politics in everyone’s life, we will see how a presidential campaign can become a circus full of magic, tricks of the hand, religious sects, and opinion polls yielding insane results after every irresponsible act by Loki. Come on, a lifelong choice, but with some fantasy and a candidate who likes to wear a headband with horns as a headdress.

Christopher Hastings has worked in series with comic overtones, has an acid humor, sometimes black, and knows how to keep a smile on the reader’s mouth. But this time they try much more. Because he is able to explain how the American electoral system works, to show its many problems and errors, he makes it clear that it is not a great system, but that, if the voters try hard, it could work. And all this in the middle of a media circus, very close to the one that Trump organized in his career to the White House, to which Hastings only adds some gods, superheroes, and above all a character who deserves continuity, a journalist who believes in his work, and that the fourth estate is important so that there is a responsibility in politicians and voters who do not vote under false premises.

Langdon Foss Drawing

The writer is accompanied by Langdon Foss, a cartoonist who stands out for his clarity and defined lines, for using very few blacks and for making a bright drawing. And to talk about something as dark as politics, and in a lively and humorous tone, it is perfect.

Panini adds two stories in the Vota a Loki tome, the first confrontation between Thor and Loki at the hands of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and a description of the first encounter with the Avengers by the god of lies, which makes it clear that he is solely responsible for its creation and its name.

Vota a Loki will not go down in comic history because it is a work of humor that intended to parody a crazy process like the one that Donald Trump forced with his campaign. But it will be remembered as one of those insane Marvel moments where they let reality be more important in a superhero comic than fantasy, and have given some of their best works. But in this case, the short duration, and the predominance of humor, reduces the impact of the story, making it clear that it is still a work for entertainment, and not a political tirade. There are traces, but it does not come to fruition. It is possible that the House of Ideas is still not very clear if American internal politics is something to be dealt with in depth in its comics, and it is a pity, because the premise of this series, gave much more.

Vote Loki

URL: Panini comics

Author : Christopher Hastings

Illustrator: Langdon foss

ISBN: 9788413348858

Number of pages : 120

Description : Loki wants to become the next president of the United States. It’s true! The God of Lies wants to rule the free world. Could it be another of his machinations? One fact is certain: with his winning smile and silver tongue, the campaign will be more interesting.

JOTA (JC Royo)

6.0 3.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)