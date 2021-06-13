Vote counting begins for the distribution of pluris

MEXICO CITY. At 08:00 this Sunday, the five local councils heads of the five electoral districts began the counting of the votes that will be used to distribute the proportional representation deputations.

Likewise, the results of the district counts that ended on Friday were released, which yielded a citizen participation of 52.6 percent of citizens.

Edmundo Jacobo, Executive Secretary, commented that finally 11 total counts were made in the same number of districts, 60.2 percent of the minutes were counted, that is, 98 thousand 383 electoral packages were reopened.

The results were with triumphs of the PAN in 33 districts, the PRI in 11, the Green with 1, the Citizen Movement with 7 districts, Morena with 64 districts, Going through Mexico with 63 districts and Juntos Haremos Historia 121 districts.

* jci