Vote and get vaccinated in the same place: the combo of the weekend in New York

Nine New Vaccination Sites Emerging at or Near Early Voting Locations in New York They will be running today and / or tomorrow, the last days that the electoral calendar allows suffrage before the primaries on Tuesday 22.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday that the sites would go live on areas where the vaccination rate has been shown to be lower than the state average and they will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, without the need for an appointment.

“We remain focused on making the vaccine accessible in all communities and We will go where New Yorkers go to reach them ”, Cuomo said in a statement. “We know that some areas are still lagging behind in vaccinating people, and these new emerging sites in early voting locations will allow New Yorkers perform two civic duties at the same time: cast your vote and roll up your sleeve ”to receive an anti-coronavirus injection.

Cuomo also announced that the state’s mass immunization sites would begin to downsize operations Monday, to directly target communities with low vaccination rates, Fox News reported.

Five vaccination sites will operate today and / or tomorrow at NYC polling stations, one in each county:

-Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion: 1150 St. Nicholas Av, Manhattan.

-SUNY Downstate Medical Center: 450 Clarkson Av, Brooklyn.

-Claremont Neighborhood Center: 489 East 169th St, The Bronx.

-Rochdale Village Community Center: 169-65 137th Av, Queens.

-Gerard Carter Center: 230 Broad St, Staten Island.

Four other locations in the rest of the state: Long Island (Huntington Public Library, 1335 New York Av, Huntington Station); Schenectady (Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton St); Rochester (Edgerton Recreational Center, 41 Backus St); Y Buffalo (Broadway Market, 999 Broadway).