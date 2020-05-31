Santo Domingo, RD.

The Plenum of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) held this Saturday the third virtual follow-up meeting with the secretaries of the Foreign Electoral Logistics Coordination Offices (OCLEE), in order to take stock of the work that has been progressing in each of those cities or demarcations for the assembly of the elections that will take place on July 5.

In this sense, the director of the Vote Abroad, Gilberto Cruz Herasme, indicated that the health protocol was referred to the different health authorities of each of the territories abroad so that they can issue their observations and contributions to be implemented in each host state.

Likewise, he informed that on June 5, just one month before the elections, the electoral precincts must be identified, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

In addition to the plenary, Rafael González, secretary of the OCLEE of New York; Yohanna Tineo, secretary of OCLEE of New Jersey; Arturo Reyes, secretary of the OCLEE in Boston; Gisela Almonte, secretary of the OCLEE of Philadelphia; Sonia Lavandier, OPREE Manager, Reading, Philadelphia; Sublime Larancuent, OCLEE secretary in Washington; José Reyes, secretary of the OCLEE in Orlando; Nircy Vásquez, secretary of the OCLEE in Miami; Wendilissa Pérez, secretary of OCLEE of Puerto Rico; William Metivier, Secretary of the OCLEE of Panama; Marilyn Rosario, secretary of OCLEE in San Martín; Ángel Mercalina, secretary of the OCLEE of Curaçao; Luciana Díaz, secretary of the OCLEE in Madrid; Carlos Salazar, secretary of the OCLEE in Barcelona; Vanessa Mercedes, secretary of the OCLEE in Milano; Unael Ramírez, secretary of the OCLEE in Zurich; and Ramón Ortiz, secretary of the OCLEE of the Netherlands.