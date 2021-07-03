Voskoboeva and Behar say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The Indian tennis player Divij Sharan, number 76 of the ATP and the British tennis player Samantha murray sharan, number 185 of the WTA won in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4 in two hours and twenty-three minutes to the Kazakh player Galina Voskoboeva, number 205 of the WTA and the Uruguayan Ariel behar, number 53 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break the serve on one occasion, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. In addition, Sharan and Murray Sharan had a 67% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 73% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 64% effectiveness, one double fault and 69 % of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32, the winners will face the Croats Darija jurak Y Raven klaasen tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is celebrated on grass in the open air and during the course of it, a total of 48 couples participate. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.