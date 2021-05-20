Voracious tragedy: 15-year-old boy died when his house caught fire in 10 minutes in Brooklyn

FDNY in Midtown East.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 15-year-old teenager died when his Brooklyn (NYC) house caught fire. according to police and firefighters sources.

The fire took ten minutes in going from a first to a second alarm, attracting 25 units and about 106 firefighters. The tragedy began inside a building at 17 Pulaski Street near Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

The minor, who was not immediately identified, was discovered unconscious on the fourth floor and pronounced dead at 6:55 am The fire was under control about 15 minutes later. The origin of the flames was unknown at the time and the investigation remained open, ABC News said.