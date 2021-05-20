Voracious tragedy: 15-year-old boy died when his house caught fire in 10 minutes in Brooklyn



FDNY in Midtown East.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A 15-year-old teenager died when his Brooklyn (NYC) house caught fire. according to police and firefighters sources.

The fire took ten minutes in going from a first to a second alarm, attracting 25 units and about 106 firefighters. The tragedy began inside a building at 17 Pulaski Street near Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

The minor, who was not immediately identified, was discovered unconscious on the fourth floor and pronounced dead at 6:55 am The fire was under control about 15 minutes later. The origin of the flames was unknown at the time and the investigation remained open, ABC News said.

Teen dead in fast-moving house fire in Brooklyn https://t.co/bPLDS4Qfb5 pic.twitter.com/mutW0N0RRf – Eyewitness News (@ ABC7NY) May 19, 2021