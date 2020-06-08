They have already adapted the facilities of the VOR of the RFEF in the Soccer City of Las Rozas, to provide these facilities with maximum sanitary security to the referees and operators who will work daily in this season finale, both in the First and Second Division. “We have had to adapt the facilities to the recommendations of the health authorities. The partitions allow that there is no contact between VAR, AVAR and operators. Each of the rooms will be used for a single game and will be disinfected for the next day & rdquor ;, says the director of the VAR in Spain, Clos Gómez.

06/08/2020 at 14:36

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

According to these changes, the rooms will be used only for one match on each day and they will be isolated and disinfected once finished. It will also have the necessary gel material for the VAR and AVAR referees who access the facilities together with the video operator. As already counting in SPORT, it will be a matter of a referee repeating several games on the same day. In addition, the temperature will be taken for all the referees and the rest of the people before accessing the facilities. All will be concentrated in the residence of the Ciudad del Fútbol.

In addition to adapting the VOR, The Technical Referees Committee has also had to work on the certification and connectivity of two new stadiums where Real Madrid and Levante will play their matches. “The regulations of the International Board mark us that we have to certify the two fields and we are going to arrive on time to be able to do it,” says Clos Gómez.