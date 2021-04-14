Vontobel launches two sustainable bond investment funds

The Vontobel Fund – Green Bond invests in the global universe of green bonds, identifying those emitters that allocate their profits mainly to environmental projects that meet certain characteristics and that have a measurable impact on the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The fund objective is to contribute as much as possible to mitigate climate change and protect the environment, while generating fixed income throughout the entire economic cycle. Under the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the fund is classified as an Article 9 fund.

Portfolio managers Daniel Karnaus and Anna Holzgang, supported by a team of over 40 investment and ESG experts, make high-conviction decisions based on in-depth analysis of credit quality, green bond projects, relative value, and factors. macroeconomic. The background follows a investment process disciplined where only a selected number of green bonds qualify for investment, resulting in a concentrated portfolio.

“Climate change poses a real financial risk for investors and green bonds are an effective tool to tackle the problem,” he says Daniel Karnaus, Portfolio Manager. “In addition, the impact of the fund is quantifiable. We calculate that, for every million euros invested in the fund, we reduce carbon emissions by 492 tons of CO2 equivalent or, in other words, some 206 fewer cars on the roads at anus”.

The Vontobel Fund – Sustainable Emerging Markets Debt invests primarily in sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds that demonstrate the ability to manage resources efficiently, as well as to manage ESG risks.

Read more

In order to find attractive opportunities, this investment process is based on a unique ESG scoring model, based on best-in-class inclusion approaches as well as sectoral exclusion. Under the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the fund is classified as an Article 8 fund.

With the help of a team of nine emerging market analysts and three ESG experts, portfolio manager Sergey Goncharov focuses on optimizing the spread for a given risk level. Using a detailed study and an exclusive valuation model, the team compares the risk-return potential in all the issuer qualities, countries, interest rates, currencies and maturities within its investment universe in order to locate opportunities more profitable.

“As investors in fixed income, one of our key tools is our commitment to issuers,” he says. Sergey Goncharov, Portfolio Manager. “Engagement is a powerful tool for filling in potential information gaps, especially in emerging markets, where companies and countries themselves may not be as advanced on ESG issues. Thus, a simple conversation can serve to raise awareness among new issuers and show them the importance of integrating ESG risks.

Vontobel Fund – Green Bond

Domicile of the fund

Luxembourg

Fund currency

EUR

Fund manager

Daniel Karnaus

Management commission in% per year

Class I share: 0.33%

(Institutional participation class)

ISIN

I EUR: LU0278087357

Vontobel Fund – Sustainable Emerging Markets Debt

Domicile of the fund

Luxembourg

Fund currency

USD

Fund manager

Sergey Goncharov

Management commission in% per year

Class I share: 0.63%

(Institutional participation class)

ISIN

I USD: LU2145396086

Vontobel has been offering solutions for fixed rent. Its Fixed Income Boutique manages CHF 24 billion in client assets in the areas of Global Credit, Global Bonds, Emerging Markets and Flexible Strategies. The fixed income team consists of 41 experienced investment professionals from our Zurich, New York and Hong Kong locations.