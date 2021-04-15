Vonovia won’t claim rent payments in Berlin, but Deutsche Wohnen will

Frankfurt (Germany), Apr 15 (EFE) .- The real estate company Vonovia, the largest in Germany, will not claim retroactive rent payments from its renters in Berlin, but Deutsche Wohnen has announced that it will do so after The Constitutional Court will rule that the law that freezes the rise in rents in that city is unconstitutional.

Berlin’s real estate company Deutsche Wohnen, which has some 116,000 flats in Berlin and Potsdam, has assured its tenants that no one is going to lose their flat and offers payment alternatives.

The CEO of Vonovia, Rolf Buch, said this Thursday in a statement that “the Constitutional decision is consistent, the rent freeze is not adequate to solve the problems in the Berlin real estate market.”

Buch explained that they have decided not to claim the retroactive payment of rents, which would legally correspond to them after the court decision, because many people are afraid at this time of losing their jobs due to the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vonovia, which has about 42,000 apartments in Berlin, estimates that it waives rent payments of up to 10 million euros.

Deutsche Wohnen will offer different options to settle the amount of the rent payable, such as one-time payment or installments, and even moratoriums.

In the case of economically disadvantaged people, Deutsche Wohnen will try to find individual solutions.

Deutsche Wohnen operates in this way in agreement with the Association of Berlin and Brandenburg Apartment Companies (BBU), which has some 730,000 apartments in Berlin, representing 44% of the total.

The real estate agency obtained an attributed net profit of 1,501.2 million euros in 2020, 1.7% more than in 2019, for sales, but rental income remained at 837.6 million euros, after the city -The state of Berlin will freeze the leases of 1.5 million flats.

Last year, the cap on rents in Berlin reduced the rental inventory in the entire portfolio by 4.1%, to an average of 6.70 euros per square meter, according to the balance presented at the end of March.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Vonovia’s shares rose 0.5%, to 58.08 euros, and those of the Berlin real estate company Deutsche Wohnen gained 3.2%, up to 44.89 euros, after knowing the decision of the Constitutional Court on this law of the city-state of Berlin, which came into force in February 2020.

The Christian Democratic, Christian Social (CDU / CSU) and Liberal (FDP) deputies asked the German Constitutional Court to rule on this law approved by the left tripartite that governs the city-state of Berlin, of Social Democrats, Greens and Communists.

The Constitutional Court considers that rental regulations are federal competence and that the “Länder” are only authorized to legislate “as long as and to the extent that the federal government has not made final use of its legislative competence”.

(c) EFE Agency