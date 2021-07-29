Vondrousova will fight for Olympic gold against Bencic

The Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova managed to reach the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, after defeating the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina for a forceful and unappealable 6-3 and 6-1 in one hour and five minutes of play, in a fast-paced match where the Czech player dominated in all facets of the game and destroyed a Svitolina that today was very far from the version shown In these last days. Good week for Vondrousova who will fight for the Olympic gold against the Swiss Belinda Bencic.