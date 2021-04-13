Von der Leyen warns Michel that he will not allow another rudeness like that of Ankara

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, during their trip to Turkey last week. (Photo: BURHAN OZBILICI / AP)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “made it clear” in a meeting this Monday face to face with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, that “he will not allow a repeat of a situation” like the one experienced last week on their official visit to Ankara, where she was relegated to the background.

Von der Leyen and Michel, who had not seen or spoken since the so-called Sofagate, “discussed the follow-up to last week’s visit to Ankara” and “the president made it clear that she will not allow a new a situation like this ”, sources from the European Commission have indicated.

The episode took place last Tuesday, when the president of the European Commission had to see how when entering the scheduled meeting with Ergodan and the president of the Council, Charles Michel, there was no chair reserved for her with her colleagues. Von der Leyen only managed to say “ehm?” and gesturing with his hands to indicate that he did not understand what was happening. Eventually she was forced to sit on a secluded sofa normally used for advisers to politicians.

In this Monday’s meeting, Von der Leyen and Michel spoke about “current issues” and is part of the regular weekly meetings that both hold. It was face-to-face, was held at the headquarters of the European Commission and lasted approximately one hour.

The appointment also takes place on the eve of Von der Leyen and Michel explaining, in a closed-door meeting, to the heads of the political groups of the European Parliament and its president, David Sassoli, their version of the aforementioned incident and also the content of your meeting …

