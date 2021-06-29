Volvo XC90: The new generation will be electric and will have LiDAR sensors

Many of you still don’t know it, but the Volvo XC90 is one of the forerunners of the segment of the Premium SUV. The reason for this is that its first generation, the longest-lived of those that have been sold, landed on the market back in 2002. At that time, the number of rivals with whom it had to face was very limited. So much so that, with the exception of the Mercedes-Benz GL or Range Rover, there was little else to choose from.

The second installment of the XC90 It began its vital career in 2015 and, since then, it has become one of the market references. This is so because it offers one of the highest levels of technology and security in its class. However, the Swedish firm hopes to exceed this threshold with the launch of the third iteration. We know this because those responsible have made an announcement that, surely, fans of the model will like.

If all goes according to plan, the new generation Volvo XC90 will debut in 2022

The What’s New About the Next Volvo XC90 there are several, so we are going to separate them so that it is easier to understand them. First of all, the brand confirms what for a few months was a rumor. The next generation will be sold only as a one hundred percent electric model. In this way, they continue with their plans to reduce their environmental footprint and gradually abandon endothermic mechanics.

The second novelty is its new autonomous driving technology. If you remember, you must remember that Volvo and Uber They have worked for the past few years to develop this technology. In this case, the new XC90 will come, as standard, with state-of-the-art LiDAR sensors. But it is not the only surprise it will bring. Zenseact and Luminar will be in charge of the software and NVIDIA, for its part, of the computer to manage all this technology.

Related article:

Everything indicates that the next Volvo XC90 will receive an electric version

According Håkan Samuelsson’s words, CEO of Volvo Cars …

“Volvo is and always has been a leader in safety. Now it will define the next level of car safety. ” […] «By having this hardware as standard, we can continually improve security features by air and introduce advanced autonomous driving systems, reinforcing our leadership in safety »

With this security package, Volvo Cars aims to reduce accidents and casualties. In fact, the brand explains that this technology is designed to specifically address those traffic situations that result in a large portion of the remaining serious injuries and deaths found today. The official debut of the new XC90 will take place in 2022 but this technology will be presented on June 30.

Source – Volvo