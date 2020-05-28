Unless you have the right vehicle, the summer heat is an uncomfortable enemy for drivers. A University of Arizona study published in Temperature magazine showed two years ago that at 37.8 ° C on the street the interior of a car parked in the sun reaches almost 47. In addition, the steering wheel and seats exceed 50 degrees and the dashboard reaches a temperature of almost 70 degrees centigrade. However, current technology avoids such an unpleasant situation as usual and allows, for example, to turn on the air conditioning remotely a few minutes before getting into the car. And this is one of the multiple utilities of the Volvo On Call app that can be used by drivers of the Volvo XC60 Recharge, a plug-in hybrid SUV that is as advanced in safety as it is in connectivity.

The SUV of the Swedish brand, with 54 kilometers of electric autonomy, adapts to the driver and the environment with details such as the ability of the digital screen to automatically adjust the brightness according to the ambient light. Or with the advanced voice control, which avoids clutter at the wheel, allowing you to adjust the climate control system, the navigation system, the multimedia playback equipment or the telephone with natural language, without the need to memorize instructions or artificial commands. The Volvo XC60 Recharge infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Connectivity is security

Safety has been one of Volvo’s fundamental lines of work since its inception, and this is evident in the XC60 Recharge in proposals such as City Safety technology, thanks to which the vehicle takes control, for example, when there is a risk of collision or exits from the road. But safety is also reached through other aspects that may seem minor: the SUV has an optional screen that projects essential information on the windshield – navigation instructions or speed indications – so that you do not have to take your eyes off the road while enjoying the benefits of the T8 Twin gasoline engine, a powerful 303 hp engine powered by the 87 hp electric motor; or the T6 Twin engine (253 hp + 87 hp), also available.

But the ones mentioned above are not the only advances in connectivity of the Volvo XC60 Recharge.

Driving the car remotely

All XC60 Recharge connectivity services are centralized around Volvo On Call technology, which combines a mobile app, a wifi connection in the car and connected assistance systems that save a lot of time and inconvenience, from the most banal to the most urgent. From the mobile and through the application, the driver can operate the climate control system, starting the engine remotely to cool the passenger compartment or warm it up in winter. Meanwhile, the Clean Zone air purification system, thanks to its multi-filter technology, ensures that the driver and passengers breathe the best air possible.

The phone screen becomes an operations center from which to check the battery status, schedule a recharge, check maintenance needs and keep a record of trips, among other possibilities. One of the most outstanding utilities of the app, which indicates the parking place and locates the vehicle in case of theft.

Personal assistance

The connectivity of the Swedish SUV reaches maximum expression during travel. By simply pressing the Volvo On Call button, the Volvo XC60 Recharge connects to the customer service center (24 hours a day, seven days a week), which attends to any need, such as the assistance of a crane. What if you want to find a restaurant or hotel in your destination? An operator sends the information to the car and the Sensus navigation system takes you there.

And if there is a slightly more serious problem, the Volvo XC60 Recharge also responds: in an emergency, just press the SOS button for an operator to receive the alert and call the car. The vehicle itself issues the warning if an airbag has been deployed or the seat belt pretensioners have been activated. If the operator does not get a response, it will notify the emergency services.

A hub of connections

The panoramic roof of the Volvo XC60 Recharge connects passengers to the surroundings and connectivity does the rest. Volvo On Call allows you to create a Wi-Fi access point inside the vehicle with the capacity to connect up to eight devices, with a 4G signal and constant access to the Internet, which also serves to update the maps of the vehicle’s navigation system regularly.

Music as an experience

The Spotify application is integrated as standard in the Volvo XC60 Recharge, which provides the necessary technology to make the musical experience unique. That is handled by the Bowers & Wilkins sound team, which brings sharpness, realism and perfect acoustic immersion. With a power of 1,400 W and up to 19 high-end speakers, the audio system includes an open subwoofer and an occupant-facing center speaker, called Tweeter on Top.

From the mobile and with the Volvo On Call app, the driver can start the engine remotely to turn on the air conditioning or heating, and also create a virtual key to hand over the car to a friend.

The Sensus navigation system – which is naturally operated by voice control – integrates such useful options as Send to Car, which allows destinations to be sent to the Volvo XC60 Recharge from the app.

3

screen

on the windshield

Thanks to the projection of information on the windshield (indications of the navigator and the speedometer, for example), the driver does not need to take his eyes off the screen at any time.

The Bowers & Wilkins high-end audio system offers a unique acoustic experience thanks to 19 independent speakers, including the innovative passenger-facing center speaker Tweeter on Top.

If the driver needs roadside assistance or, for example, finding a hotel, you can press the Volvo On Call button. The SOS button allows you to request help in the event of an accident or medical emergency.

.