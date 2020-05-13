Before, it was easier to choose a car based on fuel: either diesel or gasoline. In this changing time for mobility, however, motorists have so many more options and that’s why the choice is complicated. Three out of every five Spanish drivers trust hybrid and electric systems, according to the Cetelem Observatory’s Motor 2020 study, but within them there are differences and the greatest advantages are offered by plug-in hybrid models such as the Volvo XC60 Recharge.

A sustainable SUV that minimizes polluting emissions without suffering the autonomy problems of electric cars, and that adds to the equation its sporty character, great maneuverability in the daily life of the city and a response to the height of the best family cars for long trips: comfort, space and the best technologies for safety.

Like all plug-in hybrids, the Volvo XC60 Recharge starts like a pure electric – quiet and smoke-free. Thanks to its 11.6 kWh battery and its 87 hp electric motor, coupled to the rear axle, it can travel more than 54 kilometers in zero emissions mode, more than enough for daily commuting from home to work (and back) and for the usual errands. And only if the situation requires it, or the driver desires it, the powerful main engine of the SUV comes into action, available either with the T8 Twin (303 + 87 hp) or with the T6 Twin (253 + 87 hp). This drives the front wheels and the electric drives the rear wheels, achieving instant acceleration and all-wheel drive when needed.

The 11.6 kWh battery in the Volvo XC60 Recharge on the go using regenerative braking. And if the driver needs a full charge, just connect the car to the network and the battery will be charged in less than three hours (depending on the type of charger).

The electric autonomy of the Volvo XC60 Recharge gives it the Zero label of the DGT, with the advantages that this entails: free parking in the regulated areas of the city center and always unrestricted circulation, as well as tax-free registration and discounts in some toll roads.

And like all of the brand’s new plug-in hybrids, the Volvo XC60 Recharge also includes up to a year of free electricity that the manufacturer reimburses through the Volvo On Call app. Proof of Volvo’s commitment to sustainability and the reduction of its carbon footprint, with a specific commitment: to reduce its CO2 emissions by 40% by 2025.

This general objective translates, in the case of the Volvo XC60 Recharge, into an approved consumption of two liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions below 50 grams per kilometer. But efficiency is not at odds with performance, the SUV’s sporty spirit (with immediate acceleration) and driving quality. On the road, the speed of the steering wheel response and the stability of the model are appreciated, which benefits from a low center of gravity due to the location of the battery. In addition, the three available driving modes offer precise control of the qualities of the Volvo XC60 Recharge. Hybrid mode uses gasoline and electric power to achieve an optimal balance of power and efficiency, while Pure uses only the electric motor for emission-free driving. And for those who need maximum performance, Power mode squeezes the power of both engines to the maximum and activates permanent traction at all four. A fourth customizable mode allows creating a configuration adapted to each driver.

