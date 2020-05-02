Best car of the year in the world in 2018 and safest model according to the independent Euro NCAP laboratory, the same year. These are two of the credentials of the Volvo XC60 Recharge, the Swedish compact SUV that combines sporty character, low emissions and the most innovative safety technologies. A plug-in hybrid with which to circulate without emissions in the commutes of the day to day (offers 45 kilometers of electric autonomy) and hit the road to enjoy the benefits of the T8 Twin gasoline engine. A powerful 303 hp engine that is supported by an 87 hp electric motor, achieving instant acceleration and all-wheel drive when the car needs it. The T6 Twin engine, this with 253 hp and the assistance of the same electric propeller, offers the same as its older brother: power for travel and maximum savings on urban journeys.

And, as with all models of the brand, safety is one of the highlights of the Volvo XC60 Recharge. The SUV launches, for example, a system capable of taking control of the vehicle in milliseconds to avoid accidents. In addition, it includes in its equipment the semi-automatic road and highway pilot and other technologies that maximize occupant protection. The Volvo XC60 Recharge has driver assistance technologies as numerous as they are effective, and these are some of the main ones.

City Safety

According to several studies managed by the General Directorate of Traffic, up to 91% of road accidents are caused by human error: the Volvo XC60 Recharge equips the technology necessary to correct this dysfunction. Innovation City Safety anticipates risks both day and night. Using radar and multiple cameras, the system detects the presence of vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and large animals in the car’s path and alerts the driver if an imminent collision may occur. If it doesn’t react, it brakes automatically to avoid or mitigate the collision. In the Volvo XC60, City Safety includes a feature that helps you avoid danger effectively and safely. To summarize it colloquially, you can give a flick without losing control.

Always in the lane

The Volvo XC60 Recharge always stays on the right track, as Dimming Roadway Exits reduces the likelihood of the vehicle accidentally hitting the road. This technology from Volvo Cars detects if the car is to unintentionally get off the road and uses the steering (and the brakes, if necessary) at speeds between 65 and 140 km / h.

Column protection

If for any reason the vehicle falls off the road, the Volvo XC60 Recharge also has an answer: it reduces the risk of serious injury. In this case, the energy absorption function in the front seats cushions the vertical impacts if there are sudden falls of the vehicle. In addition, you can also equip optional seat belts that are electrically tensioned, which is somehow a return to the origins: Volvo developed seat belts with three anchorage points in 1959 and three years later granted the patent to the other brands.

Goodbye to blind spots

90% of the information in the environment is received through vision, making it essential for driving. And for the same reason, blind spots become a dangerous enemy for motorists. The answer to the Volvo XC60 Recharge is the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS ™), which relieves stress in heavy traffic. When the driver wants to make a lane change and there is a risk of a side collision, the technology kicks in with light and sound alerts, and even correction movements on the steering wheel.

Safer parking lots

The Volvo XC60 has the best 360-degree camera in its segment. Four high-definition cameras offer a bird’s eye view of the parking space for easy maneuvering in tight spaces, both when entering and exiting. This tool is completed with the crossing alert, which in low visibility spaces detects oncoming vehicles and activates automatic braking if a collision is imminent.

The best windows

If your benefits aren’t known, the laminated windows of the Volvo XC60 may seem like an unnecessary extra, but they don’t. As with the windshield, laminated glass stays in place in the event of an impact: it cracks, but stays in place and won’t break into thousands of tiny crystals, minimizing the risk of cuts or spillage fired from the window. In addition, they improve the thermal and acoustic insulation of the passenger compartment and offer much more resistance to theft attempts when the car is parked.

Extra security with Red Key

That insurance companies charge a premium to drivers under the age of 26 is no accident: they suffer more accidents than the rest. As a solution, the Volvo XC60 allows you to set up an extra key called the Red Key and lend the car with peace of mind to an inexperienced or riskier driver. With this tool you can set maximum speed or volume limits on the speakers, and also most driving aids will always remain active.

Towards more responsible driving

One of Volvo’s goals is to reduce the number of accidents and deaths on board any of its models, and that’s why the brand made an unprecedented decision: none of its newly produced vehicles exceeds 180 kilometers per hour of top speed. Speeding is one of the most common conditions in traffic accidents, so this decision shows the brand’s traditional commitment to road safety.

.