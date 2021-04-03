Volvo XC60 B5 235CV AWD MilD-Hybrid Inscription test – Electric car – Autobild.es

Test Volvo XC60 B5 AWD MHEV. Some time ago Volvo announced that it would stop producing diesel engines to focus purely on its electrification strategy, by 2030 – which is just around the corner – to be a manufacturer of exclusively electric vehicles, in addition to being a supplier of safe and sustainable mobility solutions.

Even so, in its current portfolio there are still very interesting models like this Volvo XC60 that we are dealing with. And is that the specific version is the B5 AWD MHEV, that is, a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine and 235 hp, combined with a 48-volt electric motor that provides an extra 14 hp and, most importantly, makes it a creditor. of the eco label of the DGT. With all this, the combined power of the XC60 B5 MHEV is 249 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. Not forgetting that this version is all-wheel drive, which is always an extra security, in every way.

It so happens that the test unit has the Inscription finish, with which the XC60 includes everything imaginable and more, with which in its interior there is a lot of quality and premium atmosphere.

A look at the exterior, for its part, its striking Fusion Red color and those fabulous 22 ” low-profile wheels, the Volvo XC60 becomes an extremely attractive SUV.

Obviously when starting and idling, the Volvo XC60 cannot hide its diesel heart and, of course, the more gasoline cars I drive, the less pleasant to the ear the petrol trucks are.

But once you get going and, above all, you start demanding the XC60 B5, all these complexities are put aside, and you definitely forget about them.

And we must not forget that where diesel engines have no rival if you look at autonomy a lot is on long trips, especially if you go with a lot of load. Because the truth is that the XC60 B5 is fabulous over long distances. No matter how much you demand of it, no matter how much you use your right foot, the tank level drops slowly and if during urban journeys you have braked enough – a battery is reflected on the instrument panel display that shows how the regenerative braking load – you can get a few extra kilometers that always come in handy.

When the curves come, and in addition to the fact that the soft hybridization module appreciates the pressure on the left pedal and gives you extra strength, the truth is that you notice notable differences with the Volvo XC40, for example, with which I am very familiar lately. On the one hand you notice its greater weight, but at the same time between its tremendous thrust and its greater dimensions, the XC60 is poised and very stable, which is appreciated in an SUV of this size.

Even in Dynamic mode, the Volvo SC60 B5 AWD filters all road accidents well, although its low-profile tires are not exactly very comfortable with complicated orographies, of course. The steering is quite precise and sincere, although precisely in twisty areas or when overtaking, some cams would be appreciated.

When it comes to getting out of the black, the all-wheel-drive XC60 provides security precisely for small adventures in the field, but its low-profile tires make you a bit conservative when it comes to entering the unknown.

Regarding consumption, for a mass of almost two tons, the Volvo XC60 B5 AWD gives quite decent figures: they are not the 5.6 l / 100 km that it announces of average expenditure, but to achieve a little more than 8 liters / 100 km with full load and joy with the right foot is a fact that is appreciated.