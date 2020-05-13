Two of the versions are plug-in hybrids

The ‘mild-hybrid’ technology, both in Diesel and gasoline

The Volvo XC60 2020 is put on sale in Spain from 43,350 euros with a wide mechanical range that includes Diesel units, ‘mild-hybrid’ both Diesel and gasoline and plug-in hybrids.

The Volvo XC60 2020 It is the range upgrade of the second generation of the Swedish SUV. It is the best-selling model of the brand with 204,965 units registered worldwide in 2019. It faces others such as the BMW X3, the Audi Q5, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio or the Jaguar F-Pace. The starting point of this vehicle is the modular SPA platform, the same one from which the three models of the 90 series, the S90, the V90 and the XC90, have started.

VOLVO XC60 2020: EXTERIOR

The Volvo XC60 2020 It has a length of 4.69 meters, in addition to a width of 1.9. Despite not having an off-road orientation, its free height from the ground of 21.6 centimeters, allows you certain licenses.

As far as pure and hard design is concerned, the SUV Nordic has a recognizable, modern and very elegant image. On the front, the main protagonists are the T-shaped light groups, commonly known as ‘Thor’s Hammer’. The daytime running light design is drawn down to the rectangular grille with chrome accents. The logo of the brand also attracts attention. On the other hand, the same forms are used in the rear in its optical groups, but with a vertical design around the silhouette of the gate.

The tires it offers Volvo for your XC60 They range from 18 inches from the lightest to 21 inches from the largest.

VOLVO XC60 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Volvo XC60 2020 It is very similar to the XC90, its older brother. It presents a compendium of good quality materials and soft plastics almost throughout the cabin. For its part, the design of the instrument panel can be changed between the four different ones offered by the manufacturer. In addition, a digital screen appears on the dashboard from which to control most of the parameters of the infotainment system.

The Volvo XC60 2020 debuts the Interior Rooms concept, bringing together interior design configuration possibilities with different combinations of upholstery and decorative inserts. It improves the quality of the screen of the Head-Up Display, the 12V socket in the rear center console is replaced by a dual-input USB-C

Another highlight is the trunk, which has a load capacity of 505 liters, a figure that includes the space of the double bottom. It is a sufficient volume of cargo to transport considerable luggage, but it is still not among the leaders in its category.

VOLVO XC60 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Volvo XC60 2020 is offered with four finishes, which are called Momentum, Momentum Pro, Inscription and R-Design.

Among the new options available since the arrival of the 2020 version of the model, the preparation for an alcohol-based anti-start device, a heated windscreen, the induction charger, the chassis stand out. Sport and the Clean Zone multifilter with particle sensor, a system capable of removing particles and pollutants from the air.

Volvo announces improvements to the Bower and Wilkins sound system. In addition, the Care Key is included in the range, which has all the functions of the normal key to which the option of a maximum speed setting is added.

The system XC60 City Safety It includes a steering assistance system that is activated in case the automatic application of the brakes was not enough to avoid a collision. It works between 50 and 100 kilometers / hour. Collision mitigation with vehicles in the opposite lane is also included, which helps drivers by alerting them if they have involuntarily left their lane, in addition to starting automatic steering assistance to return the car to its lane . This system works between 60 and 140 kilometers / hour. For its part, Pilot Assist is a function that helps keep the car in its own lane, at a speed and distance from the preselected vehicle ahead.

In addition to all this, the Volvo XC60 2020 Includes two-stage driver and passenger airbag, driver knee airbag, side airbag, side roof airbag, Electronic Stability Control, Roll Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert Control and Signal recognition.

VOLVO XC60 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of Volvo XC60 2020 It contemplates various options, most electrified. The only two that are not such are the D3 and D4 diesel engines, which respectively develop 150 and 190 horsepower. The first comes as standard with a manual transmission, while the second is equipped with an automatic transmission in the case of the front-wheel drive version and manual in the case of the all-wheel drive.

The Diesel offer continues with the ‘mild-hybrid’ versions. These are the B4 and B5 engines, which deliver respectively 197 and 235 horsepower, in both cases associated with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In gasoline there is also a ‘mild-hybrid’, which is also called B4 and that delivers 197 horses. The ‘mild-hybrid’ versions ensure 15% fuel savings compared to conventional thermal engines of similar performance and in real driving conditions.

The options plug-in hybrids, belonging to the new Recharge range and with automatic transmission, are called T6 Twin and T8 Twin. The ripimera develops a power of 253 horses, while the second goes up to 303. In both cases, 54 kilometers can be traveled in electric mode. These two versions can only be purchased with the two highest levels of equipment.

VOLVO XC60 2020: PRICE

The starting price of the Volvo XC60 2020 in Spain is 43,350 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/13/2020 Volvo reveals what’s new in the 2020 XC60 range. 10/21/2019 Volvo presents the new microhybrid engines. 03/07/2017 Volvo reveals the first images and information on the model.

