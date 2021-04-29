Volvo XC40 Recharge test: 408 electric hp in a small bottle

Although Volvo’s first electric is a C30 dating from 2011, the electric version of the Volvo XC40 is the Swedish brand’s true mass electric first. Volvo has also presented us with the new 100% electric Volvo C40 and until 2025 it will launch an electric one per year, with the aim of selling only electric ones in 2030. The first stone of that journey to electrification, started with its range of plug-in hybrids , is he Volvo XC40 Recharge. An electric car with 418 km of WLTP autonomy and no less than 408 hp of power under the hood. We have already tested it.

Zero emissions target

Volvo is committed to having all of its global sales of 100% electric cars by 2030. To date, almost 4 out of 10 cars sold in Europe are plug-in hybrids, and In less than four years, they aim for 50% of their sales to come from 100% electric cars. By 2040, the brand wants to achieve climate neutrality, reducing its carbon footprint to zero. Since three out of every four Volvos sold are SUVs, it makes perfect sense that their first mass electric is their most popular SUV.

Fighting climate change is one of Volvo’s corporate goals.

What changes in the Volvo XC40 Recharge?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has “P8 AWD” as its second last name, referencing its power level and powertrain. What is different from other Volvo XC40s? At the design level, the main difference lies in its grille: an occluded grille, painted the same color as the car body. On its side profile, an inscription on its C-pillar reads “Recharge” and the most observant will recognize two exclusive wheel designs, both in 19-inch and 20-inch size, and with a marked aerodynamic profile.

The roof of the XC40 Recharge can only be ordered in black and we will have seven possible colors for the body, being the Sage green exclusive to this electric version – the target of our unit is common to other XC40s. At the rear of the car a small emblem designates the tested version and the bumper, of course, does not have tailpipes. In short, it is a car that even being electric, he plays the trick of normality and tries to go unnoticed, without falling into artifice or exaggerated futurism.

The Volvo XC40 is the brand’s best-selling car in Spain. With a lot of difference.

The good news is that the cabin of the Volvo XC40 Recharge does not change at all. And it’s good news, because there is no loss of quality or loss of space. This problem is common in electric cars derived from platforms initially designed for internal combustion cars, but is not present in the XC40 Recharge. The driving position continues to have the same careful design (and full of details), an enormous perceived quality, quality materials and ergonomics that are difficult to improve.

The news is that we continue to have the same space in all seats, without loss due to the location under the battery compartment high voltage, 75 kWh of net capacity. The interior does not change at the level of space, but the trunk does: we lose the double bottom of the rear trunk, which remains at 413 liters. Fortunately, Volvo makes up for it with a small 31-liter front boot, enough for a small travel bag or charging cables. Altogether, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is only 8 liters less than other all-wheel drive XC40s, and just 16 liters less than a front-wheel drive XC40.

The battery does not reduce the space on board. Something that not many electric based thermal platforms can boast.

Finally, Volvo has quietly debuted a major technology update on the XC40 Recharge. They are the first to premiere a new 12-inch digital instrumentation, with better resolution, visibility and wealth of information. In addition, they premiere the infotainment equipment based on Android architecture, with full integration of Google apps and Google’s voice assistant. Not only is it much more fluid, but it presents information in a much more logical and intuitive way, retaining the same 9-inch vertical screen.

An electric muscle car?

The big difference with other XC40s, of course, is in its running gear. Under its cabin is a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 78 kWh, which remains at 75 kWh if we talk about usable capacity. Two electric motors of the same power drink electrons from it. Each engine develops 204 hp of power and operates independently of the other engine. In silver: it is an all-wheel drive car but there is no physical connection between the two engines. The combined power of the system is a tremendous 408 hp.

Even though it is small, it is a very heavy car: the scale shows a whopping 2,188 kg.

In addition to exceeding 400 hp, we have a 660 Nm of torque, available from the moment we touch the accelerator. At this point I want to make a small reflection: we are facing a compact SUV of just over 4.4 meters and we have a power comparable to that of a high-flying sports car. Not even the Audi RS Q3 reaches the power of the XC40 Recharge. It is not surprising that he is able to do the 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds, and get there much faster than it appears to your electronic speed limiter, set at 180 km / h by Volvo.

On paper, its electric autonomy is 418 km, based on the WLTP combined cycle, with an approved consumption of 23.9 kWh / 100 km. It’s time, finally, to get behind the wheel of this little electric. I start up and at calm rhythms, I do not perceive differences with one of the plug-in hybrids of the brand. Everything passes silently and smoothly, with a great sound insulation and a firm roll. I face a lane of slow acceleration and sink my right foot, anchoring myself violently to the seat.

Interestingly, it does not have driving modes, but we can vary the feedback with the paddles behind the wheel or drive with a single pedal.

Meanwhile, the nose of the car is raised ostensibly and I hear the tires suffer, despite the good condition of the road surface. Before I know it, I have to get my right foot up – I was already over the limit of the road. The thrust of the car at full power is violent and unexpected, and we can only find it in really powerful electric vehicles, always of greater dimensions and invoice. This rush of power is a key element of onboard safety: overtaking and recovering are insultingly easy.

Volvo can be driven with just one pedal, allowing energy regeneration to stop us. During the test it was the mode used, but it is also possible to drive as we would with a conventional automatic car: with a less aggressive level of regeneration, and with the classic smooth forward movement when taking the foot off the brake. The paddles behind the steering wheel do not change gears, but they allow us to vary the “aggressiveness” of the energy regeneration on the fly.

The actual consumption during the test, in which the energy recovery was not abundant, was less than 22 kWh / 100 km.

Finally, one last note. The test consisted of a 120 km route, in which there was no city. The bulk of the test took place at highway speeds, with an unfavorable drop on the way out, and a favorable drop to return to the starting point. I did not cut myself on the accelerator and explored the acceleration of the car on many occasions. Still the car consumed only 31% load and signed an average consumption of 21.8 kWh / 100 km. A positive fact that I would like to be able to verify in a more thorough test, when the moment is appropriate.

How do I charge the Volvo XC40 Recharge?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has an on-board charger with up to 11 kW of AC power. With this way of charging and at such power, the battery will be completely full in eight hours. A higher, it is compatible with a protocol of fast charging up to 150 kW of power in direct current. At 150 kW, the battery reaches 80% charge in 40 minutes, and goes from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes. Volvo has an agreement with Iberdrola for the installation of domestic charging points at a discounted price.

Volvo and Iberdrola offer access to rates designed for electric car owners.

How much does the XC40 Recharge cost? When can I buy it?

The Volvo XC40 Recharge we tested was a pre-series unit, still with a Swedish registration. A car that has been touring Europe for weeks in its presentation to the media. You can buy a Volvo XC40 Recharge in summer in Spain, but the first units will not reach our streets until the second part of the year. Its fare price will start at 52,286 euros for equipment level II. If we equip the comprehensive insurance and maintenance for three years, its price would amount to 54,623 euros. The cheapest price corresponds to the XC40 Recharge Premium Edition.

This version includes a financing discount of 3,100 euros and starts at 51,260 euros. However, if we take advantage of the MOVES III Plan and scrap a car that is more than 7 years old, its price will drop to 44,260 euros, and it will drop from the border of 44,000 euros if we live in a municipality with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants or have some degree of disability. Finally, its renting price is 707 euros / month, without VAT, and for a four-year contract at a maximum of 10,000 km / year. As for equipment, is available with two finishes, called II and III.

We recommend assessing the price by opting for a finish II, already equipped with everything you need and more.

The finish II is already very complete, including the Google infotainment system, wireless charger, 19 “wheels, Pilot Assist or detection of vehicles in neutral, in addition to Volvo’s very complete active safety suite, which remains one of the leaders in the market. finish II already has everything we need for our day to day. The III trim adds to the II power seats, 360-degree parking camera, full LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon stereo and automatic parking assist.

