Volvo xc40 recharge pre-sale and launch in colombia

Volvo It is preparing for a near date the launch of its first pure electric, the XC40 Recharge, a unit for which it opened a pre-sale in its network of dealers in the country. It has a range of 418 kilometers, and its price has not yet been confirmed. At the same time, the parent company announced that it will make the line of electric cars of the parallel subsidiary Polestar in the same plant where it currently manufactures the S60, in South Carolina, United States.

LEGO made a real-size replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 that required more than 400,000 parts, but of that number only 20 were made specifically for the model; the rest comes from the brand’s inventory. This Sián joins a Bugatti Chiron also in scale 1-1 that even moves on public roads and was presented a few years ago. It is not properly the homemade model of the Technic branch, in which the Chiron, the Porsche 911 GT3 and Sián himself are obtained, but in 1/8 scale and at an affordable price for fans of these models. The real size weighs 2.2 tons, more than the real car, although it has exactly the same dimensions. It required 5,370 hours of study and development and 3,290 to assemble by a team of 15 engineers from the Czech Republic. The paint that was applied is the same as they use in the real factory.

THE NEW DUSTER It is already in circulation in Europe and is preparing to reach 10 million units sold in the world. For the 2022 version they improved the entire external part with an emphasis on the lamps, and the shapes are more favorable to the aerodynamic advance. It comes out in 4×2 and 4×4 and the important technological novelty is that it offers a manual six box or the automatic with double clutch with the same number of ratios, which pass with electric controls in the 150 horsepower version.

IL CAVALLINO, a famous restaurant that is opposite the main entrance of the Ferrari factory in Maranello, was completely remodeled and reopened its doors and kitchens. It is the place where Enzo Ferrari spent many hours, and it has been in operation since 1950 when the factory was built, although it has had service intermittences and different owners. This site is one of the obligatory stops for tourists visiting the museums and the many souvenir stores of the brand in the area. A bottle of Lambrusco wine, Ferrari’s favorite, is de rigueur with lunch.

CHEVROLET performs two important movements. On the one hand, it now offers more utility and industrial versions of the Colorado pick-up to apply more to light duty and work solutions, and it also has a new line of its trucks for sale.

FORD has already uncovered an upcoming letter. It is a smaller pick-up than the traditional F-150, which is now electric in its EV version, and which will also have this motorization. We will know her as Maverick.

TESLA It sold more than 430,000 electric vehicles in the United States between 2018 and 2021, which represents 74 percent of the market for those vehicles in that country. Model 3 is the most accepted, with 296,392 units placed in that period. The closest other brand competitor is the Chevrolet Bolt at 57,629, and the third is the Nissan Leaf.

FERRARI appointed a man from the tech world as its new president. This is Benedetto Vigna, who replaces Louis Camilleri, who unexpectedly retired at the end of last year. Vigna, 52, does not come from Maranello awnings or the Stellantis Group, but from STMicroelectronics. He has a degree in physics and his profile indicates that the brand is aligned with new technological needs.

COLOMBIA it is advertised as the South American country with the greatest advances in electric mobility. But first we should compare ourselves with the figures for Costa Rica, where there are already 212 public charging points, of which 38 are fast charging. They started where it is: infrastructure for the system to work and grow. Costa Rica is the third country with the highest vehicular density in Latin America, since for every 1,000 inhabitants, there are 231 cars and it is only surpassed in vehicular density by Argentina (315) and Mexico (278).

MAZDA announced an aggressive plan to electrify its models, a subject on which it has been quite shy. It will have a platform for fully electric cars in 2025 and 13 electrified models, that is, hybrids, in several of which will be the THS system of its partner Toyota, without abandoning its SkyActiv combustion theme with a six-cylinder engine on the way.

257,351 motorcycles have been registered between January and May of this year, which is an increase of 5 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Sabaneta, a neighbor of Medellín, is the municipality with the most records (17,855), followed by Soacha (15,568), Florida ( 12,397), Funza (9,520) and Girón (9,229). It is clear that the new owners of motorcycles do their procedures in the neighboring municipalities of their capitals because they give them better rates and facilities. In the accumulated total, Bogotá is the city that reports the highest number of motorcycles registered in the country, with 514,476, followed by Envigado (Antioquia) with 458,640, Sabaneta (Antioquia) with 317,343, Girón (Santander) with 299,254 and Funza (Cundinamarca) with 239,599 motorcycles.

