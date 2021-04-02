Volvo XC40 Premium Edition offer analysis April 2021

We started the month of April with a small increase in the price of the Volvo XC40, although the € 25,000 it costs now they keep turning it into a bargain, and it is that we had already been warning since it was offered for € 23,700 that we were facing a great offer that Volvo would surely not keep for long, something that it has finally done half-way given the good result in harvested sales.

The XC40 can only be reproached for a mechanic with 129 hp that remains somewhat fair

When we talk about the Volvo XC40 we are referring to a premium compact SUV capable of compete in terms of quality, fit or equipment possibilities with the best known in the segment, such as the Audi Q3, the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA, as well as others such as the Range Rover Evoque, differing from each other in small nuances. Likewise, it also provides a design that looks really good, and above all, with personality, as well as a good interior space Given the wheelbase of 2,702 mm and the 452-liter boot, which although it is located at some distance from larger C-SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, does fit in a worthy middle part of the table.

Another positive point of the Swede is the level of equipment associated with the Momentum Core basic finish, as it has an endowment where no essential element is missing, thus having 17 “alloy wheels, multimedia equipment with a 9” touch screen, 12.3 “digital instrumentation or the City Safety security system, with frontal collision warning with automatic braking and detection of pedestrians and cyclists.

However, this bargain not free from flaws, and the most remarkable we find them under the hood. It equips a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol turbo that develops 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque, a bit fair figures to move a set of about 1.6 tons. However, the 10.9 seconds that it signs in the 0 to 100 km / h is an acceptable figure together with a combined consumption of 7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle that seems a bit high.

The XC40 is about ten thousand euros cheaper than the German proposals

The Volvo XC40 Momentum Core T2 is priced at € 25,000 conditional on a minimum financing of € 21,000 to 48 months with 36 of permanence and being valid until June 30. At this point we can affirm that it is still a bargain, not at the price of a generalist, but at a good price, because it is a premium C-SUV about ten thousand euros cheaper than its main rivals, well finished and sufficiently spacious, and with a motorization that without standing out, is not especially inadvisable.

Regarding these main alternatives, we can cite the Audi Q3 35 TFSI 150 CV for € 37,480, the BMW X1 sDrive18i 136 CV for € 36,400 and the Mercedes GLA 180 7G-DCT 136 CV for € 38,375, the star model being the unique of all those present that comes with automatic transmission as standard.