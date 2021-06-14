Volvo XC40 offer analysis June 2021

This is the last month in which you can get the bargain for the Volvo XC40 for € 25,000, a promotion that has become a success for Volvo, and despite having experienced various price increases, still a very attractive offer for the XC40, a premium C-SUV that rivals the Audi Q3, BMW X1 or Mercedes GLA.

The XC40 is the most economical premium C-SUV in the segment (by far)

The Volvo XC40 Premium Edition is a Very valid option for space and equipment, and even for motorization, the main purchase argument being a price of € 25,000. It is an amount greater than the € 23,700 at the beginning of the year, but even so it is still little more expensive than the more elaborate generalist options such as the Hyundai Tucson that starts at € 23,875, and above all, considerably less than the German trident composed of the Audi Q3 35 TFSI 150 hp for € 37,440, BMW X1 sDrive18i 136 hp for € 36,400 and Mercedes GLA 180 7G-DCT 136 hp for € 38,375.

However, this bargain could have the days numberedSince in April when the price rose, the Swedish firm established in its conditions that it was valid until June 30, and with that background in mind, it is very possible that it will continue to rise. Also, say that said amount is conditional on a minimum financing of € 21,000 for 48 months with 36 months of permanence.

A highly recommended basic version where the 129 CV put the most negative note

Focusing on the XC40, it is a compact SUV with a quality of materials, finish and execution to match, also having a good habitability in its 4.43 meters in length and the only “but” being a 443-liter trunk, which although spacious, lags behind others such as the Q3 (530 liters) or the X1 (505 liters).

Regarding the equipment associated with this Premium Edition denomination that is based on the Momentum Core access level, it is quite correct and not spartan at all, with elements such as 17 “alloy wheels, multimedia equipment with a 9” touch screen, 12.3 “digital instrumentation or the City Safety security system, with frontal collision warning with automatic braking and pedestrian detection. and cyclists, though General SUVs of the same price level have a more complete equipment.

Nevertheless, the negative note is a propellant that shows itself sufficient for urban use and even trips at moderate paces, but that does not present the necessary response to overtake forcefully or make additions, which tarnishes a quite pleasant general feeling. This mechanical section is in charge of a 1.5 liters tri-cylinder gasoline turbocharged that develops 129 hp and 245 Nm of torqueFigures with which it manages to sign a 0 to 100 km / h in 10.9 seconds and an average consumption of 6.8 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

But this does not mean that we are facing a less decisive propeller than its rivals, since for example, a Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 130 CV traces the acceleration figure and a Hyundai Tucson 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV is only 0.6 seconds better . What it means is that this Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000 only lacks a little extra power to finish rounding up a good offer, an extra, which by the way, is found in the 163 hp XC40 T3, but that scales up to € 34,700.