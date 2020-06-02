The XC40 is Volvo’s first foray into the compact SUV segment

The new electrified motor has a power of 211 horsepower

The Volvo XC40 is the first compact SUV of the Swedish brand. It offers three gasoline engines, two Diesel and two other plug-in hybrids, the last one released in 2020 and with 211 horsepower. The starting price of the model in Spain is 32,650 euros.

The Volvo XC40 It is the model of access to the SUV range of the manufacturer. Due to its size, it faces models such as the Audi Q3, the BMW X1, the Mercedes-Benz GLA or the Jaguar E-Pace. It has been developed on the CMA platform, which makes possible the presence of electrified units.

VOLVO XC40 2020: EXTERIOR

The Volvo XC40 2020 stands out on its front you can see the characteristic grill that the latest models of the brand present, accompanied by the led optics with a ‘Hammer of Thor’ design. They do not clash with respect to the others either SUV of the brand the design of the air intakes. Another highlight of its image is its two-tone bodywork with the contrasting roof, pillars and mirror caps. In the end, it opts for an elegant and minimalist mix.

The rear led optics of the XC40 It presents a three-dimensional architecture that seems to be in line with the robustness of a slightly prominent rear bumper in which the exhaust outlets are integrated, rectangular and, surely, even and symmetrical, as in the rest of the brand’s models. A subtle rear wing can also be seen. There are three versions, ‘Momentum’, ‘Inscription’ and ‘R-Design’ that give a more casual, elegant or sporty accent, specific body kit and 19-inch wheels through the latter.

VOLVO XC40 2020: INTERIOR

You can see a very careful design of your cabin. In it you can see different storage spaces, including several on the door panels. Volvo has sought innovative solutions such as the presence of slots in the dashboard to keep credit cards close at hand despite maintaining a similar aesthetic to XC60 and XC90. For the rest and as in the rest of the Volvo range, the interior is minimalist and technological at the same time as elegant. Some other details of its interior are its three-spoke steering wheel and its huge touch screen that accommodates the Sensus Connect infotainment system.

The dashboard is always digital, and is made up of a 12.3-inch screen that allows some customization.

The trunk has a capacity of 460 liters.

VOLVO XC40 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range in terms of purely thermal engines refers to three gasoline and two diesel units. The first are the T3, 156 horsepower, the T4, 190, and the T5, 247. The diesel engines are the D3 and D4 with 150 and 190 horsepower respectively.

The first of the plug-in hybrids has been the latest to debut. Its about Volvo XC40 T4 Twin Engine Recharge, which combines a 129-horsepower three-cylinder gasoline engine and an 82-horsepower electric cylinder for a total of 211 horsepower. Thanks to it you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in 8.5 seconds and reach a limited maximum speed of 180 km / hour.

The lithium-ion battery is 10.7 kilowatt hours of capacity, and can travel up to 50 kilometers without emissions, allowing you to wear the DGT Zero Label. The recharging time of the battery varies between three and nine hours. The average consumption is 1.8-1.9 liters per 100 kilometers, while the approved emissions start from 41 grams per kilometer of CO2.

Above this is the Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine Recharge, which combines a three cylinder, 180 horsepower engine with the same electric as in the previous case to give a total of 252 horses. The battery is the same as that of the previous version, and therefore the charging times as well. Its electric autonomy reaches a maximum of 46 kilometers. Its acceleration is slightly better, since it reaches 100 km / hour from standstill in 7.3 seconds.

In addition to all of these engines, the Volvo XC40 also offers a fully electric version.

VOLVO XC40 2020: PRICE

The starting price of Volvo XC40 2020 It is 32,650 euros, a figure that corresponds to the T3 gasoline engine. The first of the Diesel, the D4, starts from 33,800 euros. For its part, access to the plug-in hybrid technology in this SUV costs a minimum of 45,250 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/02/2020 Volvo announces a second plug-in hybrid version for the XC40. 09/11/2019 Presentation of its plug-in hybrid version.

.