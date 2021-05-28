The new XC 40 Recharge is not just a flawless Volvo with the usual values ​​of quality, comfort or safety: its 408 hp also add unusual performance.

May 28, 2021 (15:00 CET)

Volvo XC 40 Recharge: we tested the new SUV, a pure dragster!

The XC40 Pure Electric Recharge is a car with certain counterpoints: it turns out exquisitely enjoyable to drive in most situations and, in turn, offers enormous performance, especially in terms of acceleration capacity.

East new SUV has 408 hp the result of combining two identical motors, one for each axle, of 204 hp, powered by a battery with a net capacity of 78 kWh – usable, 75 kWh – that provides a theoretical autonomy of 418 km. It is, therefore, an all-wheel drive vehicle – it has a way to circulate off the asphalt whenever the speed is less than 40 km / h – with an interior capacity equivalent to any other Thermal XC40 – loses 37 liters of trunk That makes up for with a 31-liter front storage area.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge: quality and great performance

Like all XC 40s, the Pure Electric Recharge also stands out for an extraordinary quality of finishes, superb comfort and driving feel in which comfort and ease of driving predominate. It is not a car as agile of reactions as other XC 40s – in part, because it weighs about half a ton more -, but it is a car that can be driven agile and fast without major complications.

Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Compared to its main alternatives, one of the greatest characteristics is that it offers better benefits, more autonomy than they or both at the same time, with the added advantage of its four wheel drive. Of course, it is not a cheap car, partly because of its high quality, and partly because Volvo has decided to abundantly equip the two available finishes, called II and III.

East XC40 is sold for a price from 54,623 euros, its battery has 8 years or 150,000 km warranty and the price includes all-risk insurance —with excess— and maintenance for three years. Another novel aspect is that it has an infotainment system developed by Android with integrated Google assistant – it is one of the best I have tried – which is the first Volvo with remote updates or that it has a system that alerts other users on In the event that the vehicle activates certain driving aids, preventing them from any possible risk when they reach that same point.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge: electric power

The power delivery from your engines can be delicious if it accelerates smoothly or brutally if the accelerator is used as a “switch”. Unlike other electric vehicles, it does not have different driving modes that modify performance – or limit it – nor does it have cams with which to modify the different modes of regenerative braking.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: this is the interior.

From the screen you can select a strategy type “One pedal”, with excessive retention for my liking, or advance by inertia. In fact, this Volvo does not have a start button: it is enough to be inside the vehicle with the key and act on the change to be able to start the brand.

Driving normally it is a car that sounds little, it filters the asphalt very well, it is not delicate between curves and accelerates too spontaneously. So much so that overtaking can be so fast that you will be surprised by the few meters you need to get a truck out of your way. Of course, to use all your artillery instantly it is advisable to accelerate only when the wheels are completely straight, otherwise the chassis will momentarily overflow, losing sensitivity in the front end.

The Volvo XC40 can be charged from AC sockets to 11 kW, or 150 kW in direct current sockets —40 minutes from 0 to 80 percent. His consumption is moderate if you drive very calmly – about 22 kWh / 100 km– and quite high if it is circulated in an agile way —more than 25 kWh / 100—, which leaves us a real average autonomy closer to 320 km than the 418 officially declared.