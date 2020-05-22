Limiting cars to 112 mph represents a decision made to lessen the risks of accidents

In early March 2019, a measure was announced for all vehicles to have speed governors and will now go into effect globally across the line of automakers.

Volvo is already taking action on the matter and already plans to establish the maximum speed limiter at 112 miles per hour (mph). Currently Volvo already has some cars that have an electronic limit of 155 mph, but the new one will be more strict.

Volvo Cars is a Swedish automobile brand based in Gothenburg, Sweden, a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely. The automaker has always been characterized by its attention to safety and respect for the environment, making the motto “Everything we do, we do it for and by people” a characteristic of cars.

The new speed limit should not cause any problems or inconvenience, 112 mph is a very high speed and the reality is that there are very few places where you can go at that or higher speeds without having problems with the law.

There may be a question of not being able to fully exploit the potential of a product you own, but Volvo argues that limiting cars to 112 mph represents a decision made to lessen the risks of speeding accidents.

“We believe that an automaker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety,” Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Center, said in a statement. “Our speed limiting technology and the dialogue it initiated fits that thinking. The speed limit and Care Key help people reflect and realize that speeding is dangerous, while providing greater peace of mind and supporting better driver behavior. ”

