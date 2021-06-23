Volvo signs battery development alliance

Volvo announced that it has entered into an alliance with the Northvolt company to develop and produce the batteries that will use the next generation of Volvo and Polestar models. The first step will be a research and development center in Sweden, which would start operating in 2022, and then a plant (gigafactory) that would start operations in 2026.

The news should not really surprise because it follows the line of the announcement that they made: by the middle of this decade they expect that 50% of their sales will be of electric vehicles with a view to that happening to 100% by 2030. The Volvo C40 Recharge that was presented a few months ago was the first, and the next model, which incidentally would be the first to use the batteries produced by the new alliance, it would be the next generation of the XC60 that could be presented in 2024.

Volvo C40 Recharge

About this alliance the president of Volvo, Hakan Samuelsson said that “by working with Northvolt we ensure a more sustainable and high quality battery cell supply chain for our electric vehicles. Working closely with Northvolt will also allow us to strengthen our in-house development capabilities. ”

Henrik Green, Volvo’s chief technology officer, added that this alliance enable them to develop batteries specifically for Volvo and Polestar customers, and that therefore they will be able to focus on giving them “what they want, such as autonomy and shorter recharge times”.

Either way, Volvo also says that This alliance is still subject to final negotiations and agreements between both parties., including board approval, and that they will reveal more details about their plans on June 30 during the Volvo Cars Tech Moment event.

Volvo and Northvolt, electric vehicle batteries