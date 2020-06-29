Volvo made a promise at the time to limit the top speed of its cars to 180 km / h and has already started to deliver on it, starting with two of its biggest models, the S90 and V90.

For the Swedish brand, this is a logical step in the interest of safety, a field in which it has earned the reputation of being a world leader. Speeding is considered one of the risk factors for road safety: the higher the speed, the greater the possibility of an accident and also that its consequences are more serious, statistics say. And this is precisely the reason why most countries have a speed limitation.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson admits this premise: “Our studies have led us to identify the areas most likely to cause serious injury and death in the event of an accident with our cars. Limiting speed is not, of course, the panacea of ​​all ills, but we believe it is important to introduce it, even if only to save a life. ”

Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Center aims at the same goal. “We believe that an automaker has a responsibility to help improve traffic safety. Our speed limiting technology fits that thinking. We think they help people reflect and realize that speeding is dangerous. , while providing greater peace of mind and supporting better driver behavior. ”

That is why Volvo has gone beyond simple speed limitation. The S90 and V90 are also equipped with cameras and sensors capable of automatically and autonomously responding to traffic signals and other hazards if the driver does not react in a timely manner.

To date, the speed limitation was only applied by the German constructors and in a partial way, since the limitation was established at 250 km / hour – in some cases disconnectable -, after a pact with the authorities so that they would maintain a limit of Speed ​​highway sections where this is possible.

Nowadays some electric vehicles also adopt it for reasons of increasing autonomy. It is the same reason why, during the first oil crisis, speeds in races, motorways and highways began to be limited in a generic way: reason of consumption, to decrease oil dependence. At lower speed, lower energy consumption.

“180 kilometers / hour is still a high speed. There really is no reason to drive faster. There are many people who talk about speeding, but how do we strike a balance between freedom and safety? We want to demonstrate that we do things with Total seriousness and this is a first step to experience what is the safe speed and how we can help to maintain it, “added Samuelsson.

The president of Volvo pointed out that today the behavior of cars gives such an impression of safety and security that in many occasions it is difficult for the driver to have the feeling that he is driving too fast, something that did not happen years ago, when the The behavior of the cars meant that high speeds were not necessary to find sensations.

Before making this decision, Volvo spoke to many of its customers, noting that modern automotive technologies and smart infrastructure design are not enough to prevent serious injury and death in the event of an accident.

He also carefully studied many accidents and concluded that people generally have a poor understanding of the dangers associated with speeding. As a result, many people often drive too fast and have a poor speed adaptation in relation to the traffic situation.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard