Volvo’s commitment to electrifying its range is firm and decisive for the coming years, and its first fully electric car – the new XC40 Recharge – will hit the market in the coming months. Now we have learned that the Swedish company is planning to increase its range of electric cars with the Volvo XC100 Recharge, an electric SUV with a “coupe” body style, located in the range above the XC90 and which is set to become the flagship of the company.

According to Motor Trend, the Swedish manufacturer plans to launch a model on top of the XC90, its largest SUV, which will be fully electrified. The name that gains more strength is the Volvo XC100 Recharge, a common name (‘Recharge’) that will refer to the electrified models of the brand.

This new model will be a car of similar size to the next XC90, but with a more luxurious and sportier design approach. Its coupe-style bodywork will have a steep drop from the roof to the rear and four seats instead of five are planned inside. If the arrival of this body is confirmed, it could be the second model of this type after the XC40 Recharge P8 ‘Coupé’.

Despite this sportier approach to design, it is unlikely that it will not be a car focused on comfort and ride comfort. Of course, there will be no lack of driving assistance systems that allow for an advanced level of semi-autonomous driving, taking advantage of the brand’s LIDAR technology.

This Volvo XC100 Recharge will be built on the SPA-2 platform, the same that will be used by the third generation XC90. This platform is designed to adopt both plug-in and 100% electric hybrid thrusters, the latter being the only option the Volvo XC100 Recharge will offer.

Recall that Volvo is already developing the third generation of the XC90, which will hit the market in 2021. A few months later, in late 2022, the fully electric version will arrive: the electric Volvo XC90 Recharge. According to Motor Trend, Volvo XC100 Recharge to be unveiled in 2023 and its price could be around 80,000 euros.

