Volvo is committed to total control in the manufacture of its models

The CEO of the Swedish company, Hkan Samuelsson, assured: “We will have our own batteries and we will develop the software and hardware of the vehicles internally”

Volvo’s next ‘flagship’

In a marathon day run from its Gothenburg headquarters, Volvo Cars management has presented its technology strategy for the next few years. Through a videoconference, to which the heads of the large companies with which they are collaborating in the development of key components For its future models (Google, NVIDIA, Northvolt and Luminar), the Swedish company has detailed some of the most important aspects that are part of its roadmap towards full electrification of its range, to arrive in 2030.

On that date they will stop selling cars with combustion engines and in 2025 they plan to deliver 600,000 100% electric vehicles to its customers around the world, which will account for half of the sales for that year. “In this new stage that we are starting, we will build the best and most advanced cars of the 94-year history of our brand,” he explained. Hkan samuelsson, CEO of Volvo. Among the most relevant announcements made is the intention to build their own batteries, for which they are going to set up a factory with Northvolt, your specialist partner in this field, which will be operating in 2026 with a capacity of 50 gigawatts / hour. Although the location is not yet confirmed, everything indicates that it will be in Sweden, both for logistical reasons and green energy supply.

Solid batteries

The next generation of Volvo vehicles will have 800 volt electrical systems that will allow the batteries to be charged with a power of up to 350 kW. Regarding the battery itself, work is being done to increase the energy density of the cells and, perhaps, by the middle of this decade, solid batteries will arrive with which they calculate that Not only will loading times be greatly reduced, but also the autonomy approved in the WLTP cycle will be around 900 kilometers..

But there are more challenges that the electric car presents, such as the cost effectiveness, which today is not close to the level of passenger cars with a combustion engine. However, that too seems to change. “We are on the right track to achieve profitability of between 8% and 10% with our electric models in the middle of this decadeThanks to the fact that the prices of batteries have been falling for five years, and this component represents a high percentage of the cost in one of these cars, “commented the CEO of Volvo.

Determinant software

Another highlight in this complete transformation of the company is the progressive control over the hardware and software of your cars, to end up developing it completely internally together with NVIDIA, another of its strategic partners. The software part is becoming more and more decisive in a car, as it defines the operation of all systems. This will also allow them to do remote updates much more frequently and quickly, thanks to the information that the cars themselves will transmit about the most common needs of their users. Each vehicle will carry a central computing unit, which will be the equivalent of the brain, and that with the help of artificial intelligence makes it possible to make constant improvements. For this they are hiring specialists in these subjects selected from all over the world.

Anti hacking security

In addition to the clear benefits that these advances bring, the greatest efforts are focused on the security of the systems, to avoid any possible hacking, especially in the autonomous driving functions. With this computer platform and its own hardware and software, Volvo will take a giant step towards autonomous driving, although no one dares to date the different levels. His association with a great American specialist in the field, Luminar, will make all models come standard in a short period of time the LiDAR technology. Based on a 360 laser vision, it allows you to see better and further to send detailed information to the vehicle of everything that happens around and make it act accordingly. They will also have two cameras to monitor the driver and warn of any anomaly. The goal is to avoid collisions completely and take a further step in safety, a field in which the Swedish company wants to continue to lead.

The next ‘flagship’

The next section in which Volvo bets again to take care of internally is that of connectivity, information and entertainment systems. Maintains a successful alliance with Google and they have already developed a new generation of simple, intuitive handling and with voice commands capable of interpreting commands with little detail. Once again, the philosophy is that, thanks to the development of their own software, they will be able to implement innovations and updates with immediacy and attending to the experiences that users pass on, so that the customer experience is optimal.

The technology day ended with the presentation of a prototype that outlines in a very real way what the future flagship of the Volvo range will be, which will hit the market next year and, of course, will be one hundred percent electric. It is an SUV with a long wheelbase, very few overhangs, a flat floor and a lower roof than usual for these cars, for superior aerodynamic efficiency. On the outside, it also stands out for a flat grill, with the Illuminated logo and highly stylized headlights that vary their graphics between day and night light. Behind, the pilots are also slim and shaped like an “L”. The interior offers a modern and very Scandinavian design, minimalist, elegant and with natural materials, in addition to having a lot of space and details such as the individual rear seats in which the height of the bench can be adjusted depending on the size or tastes of the occupant.

