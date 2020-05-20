Volvo Trucks Mexico shared what are the characteristics of the GHG21 engine that make up the trucks that serve the cargo motor transport sector in the country

Jorge Machuca, regional sales manager for Volvo Trucks Mexico, carried out the webinar “Advantages of GHG technology”, Which explains which are the 4 essential pillars based on the needs of the transport customer:

. Fuel efficiency

. Security

. Uptime

. Better ownership costs.

The executive pointed out the importance of reducing emissions today, and that it goes hand in hand with having better efficiency in fuel, so that Volvo It has carried out field tests in various parts of the country, with clients, in real conditions, concluding that improvements of up to 9% were obtained, although the conditions of operations such as cargo and route, among others, influence.

“This was achieved thanks to product improvements, both in hardware and software, with the I-Shift transmission, truck aerodynamics, wave pistons, common rail and the Adaptive LoadingMachuca shared.

Inside the engine there are two components: piston with design wave and common rail fuel injection system, both work together to make better combustion and therefore better use of fuel.

The I-Shift transmission is automated, but not automatic, since it has gears and can be adapted to a 12-gear or up to 14-gear transmission to improve starting, however, one of the advantages presented is that the clutch is electronically controlled, so the operator will only have two pedals. In this system, the engine and transmission work together to know how many revolutions to go and what changes to make.

Regarding exhaust emissions, the system includes two SCR technologies and a diesel particulate filter, which does its job alone, is ceramic and is washable, removed, cleaned and repositioned, according to the Auto portal. Engines.

Jorge Machuca He pointed out that magic happens when urea is combined with a diesel particle filter, and then it goes through the catalyst where the urea is injected, where nitrous oxides convert into vapors of water or harmless gases.

“You can’t get fuel economy improvements without first being more fuel efficient. The cleanest technologies are the most efficient, “said the expert.

**********

It may interest you.

.