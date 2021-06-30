Volvo first electric plant united states

Volvo is moving rapidly towards its goal of becoming an EV-only brand by 2030 and the latest news in this direction concerns the announcement that its Ridgeville, South Carolina (United States) plant, where it is currently located produces the S60 sedan, will be the first to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles.

The news was confirmed by the CEO of the brand Hakan Samuelsson, in an interview with Automotive News. According to the manager, next year this plant will begin to produce the Polestar 3, an electric SUV high performance that uses a new platform and that among its characteristics will have some level of autonomous driving.

Polestar 3 2022

Next year this same plant will also begin to manufacture the new generation of the XC90, which was recently confirmed to have an all-electric variant. Although for the moment the incursion of electric vehicles has not been so massive in the United States, Samuelsson believes that Volvo is going in the right direction because “we are convinced that the market for premium vehicles will be electric.”

Likewise, the brand has adopted a strategy of making where it is sold, which has been considered by analysts as something very favorable for electric vehicles thanks to the fact that reduces the need to export vehicles and saves a good percentage of taxes. However, this does not mean that exports are eliminated entirely.

Regarding this, Javier Varela, director of industrial operations and quality at Volvo, says that “the intention is not to manufacture a super export center from here. It means having facilities that can supply this market and then contribute with the flexibility to deliver in other markets ”.