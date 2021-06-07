Volvo confirms working on electric SUV below XC40

Volvo It is one of the firms that has suffered the most from the evolution of the automobile sector. Until a couple of decades ago its business model was focused, almost exclusively, on offering saloons and family. The SUV’s they caught her with her foot changed, but the first generation XC90 it was a real best seller. The proof that the public wanted it is that its commercial cycle spanned 12 years: between 2002 and 2014.

Now the Swedish firm is a specialist in selling SUV’s. As an example, the XC60 is the most desired in its segment in Europe, surpassing rival firms such as Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. All in all, the electrification The sector has been a new challenge, causing its range to expand to other segments. According to rumors, the B-SUV It was among his objectives, but now it is a reality. The firm has confirmed it, along with other data …

Volvo wants to reduce its catalog of sedans and family cars to offer more variety of SUVs

If you remember, you can remember that long ago we told you that Volvo I was studying the possibility of launch a coupe-style electric XC20. Well, it seems that this idea has taken shape within the Swedish brand, although with a more commercial aspect. According to several sources, including Car Magazine, the head of the firm would have commented that they are planning something smaller than the current Series 40.

Regarding its technical characteristics there is nothing official yet, but there are already rumors that point to a possible alliance with Smart. Both Volvo and the micro-car firm are owned (in different proportions) by Geely and internal synergies are a key part of making these projects viable. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that Smart’s upcoming electric B-SUV forms the basis for shaping Volvo’s version.

Volvo would be studying the possibility of launching an electric XC20 Coupe

Thanks to this possible union, they could make profitable, in less time, the new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform that Geelly has created for Smart. In addition to that they could launch a tall rival for the Opel Mokka-e or Peugeot e-2008. In addition, it would follow a technical scheme similar to that of the Stellantis models. That is, it would only be available with a single electric motor to offer traction to the previous train.

The rest of the details are still unknown, such as when will it hit the market or what Comercial designation could use. This last aspect is the most “hackneyed” by rumor mill. They all point to what could be called XC20 or XC30, although at the moment there is nothing official (or almost) about it. We will be very attentive to possible news that may occur in this regard.

Source – Car Magazine