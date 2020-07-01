COPENHAGEN (AP) – Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that it called nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide into workshops as a preventive measure after discovering that a steel cable connected to the front seat seat belts may come loose.

The front seat belts are anchored to the vehicle body via this steel cable, press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom added to Swedish public radio. « We have seen that this cable can be subject to wear in special conditions » reducing the protection of the safety device, he said adding that « this is a very rare problem. »

According to Volvo, the call to workshops, which is the largest in the history of the automaker, « is a preventive security measure to avoid future problems. »

The Swedish company explained that the affected models are the Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and S80L manufactured between 2006 and 2019. No current model is included in the recall.

No injuries or accidents related to this fault have been reported. Volvo Cars has been owned by the Chinese firm Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.