Volvo has announced that its 2020 models will have self-limited speed at 180 km / h. In this way, he confirmed what he said some time ago that, for safety reasons, it would limit the speed of cars. The first models that will see this limitation will be the V90 and S90, taking advantage of an update of the same, which includes mildhybrid engines.

Until now, the maximum speed self-limitation has only been applied by German brands, but it was at 250 km / hour, in an agreement with the German government, which in return still maintains a good portion of motorway kilometers at libre free speed ’.

Volvo thus goes one step further in its concern for safety. The brand has carved out the image of being the brand most concerned about these issues and this step goes in this direction.

In addition to introducing this speed limitation, cars will be equipped with cameras and sensors capable of autonomously responding to traffic signals and other dangers if the driver ignores the warnings.

“Our research has led us to identify the most problematic areas of serious injury and death in our cars. Speed ​​limitation is not a panacea, but it is worth introducing if we can save even a single life,” he said. Hakan Samuelsson.

These investigations have shown that excessive speed is one of the most important factors in the case of serious injuries and fatal accidents. According to the American Highway Safety Agency, according to data from 2017, 25% of fatal accidents were basically due to speeding.

“Perhaps we manufacturers have the right or even the obligation to install technologies in our cars that change the behavior of drivers facing issues such as speeding, distractions or poisoning,” said Samuelsson. By poisoning, it can be assumed that it refers to both ethyl and those caused by drugs or narcotics.

“We do not yet have a firm answer to this question, but we believe that we should take the lead in the discussion on the subject and be pioneers,” says Samuelsson convinced.

