Volvo anticipates the future design of its electric cars

The new Volvo concept is so relevant that they even designated it as a “Volvo Cars electric future manifesto”; while also suggesting what your next “less but better” design language will look like, that is to simplify or eliminate elements that a pure electric does not need.

Robin Page, Volvo Chief Designer, declares that the Recharge “It shows new and modern proportions that go hand in hand with greater versatility and show what technology allows to achieve in terms of design.”

And when it comes to design, it means a completely flat floor and a longer wheelbase that moves the wheels to the ends, minimizing overhangs and expanding interior space. Such aspects are not revolutionary in the world of electric vehicles, but Volvo also takes a minimalist approach to the interior of the Recharge, with a 15-inch center screen and a small digital instrument screen that provides everything you need to operate the device interface.

“Inside the Recharge, we created a room with a ‘Scandinavian’ feel,” Page said. “The interior integrates our latest user experience technology with beautiful, sustainable and natural materials. Each part of the interior is like a work of art and could function independently, like furniture in a room. We use the latest technologies and we always focus on the benefits they can bring us ”.

Despite the new design, the Recharge maintains a distinctive appearance that identifies it as a Volvo.. The grille was replaced by the Volvo crest and the lights had a modern interpretation of the company’s signature ‘Thor’s hammer’. The hood was sloped down to improve aerodynamics, but Volvo retains an SUV-like ride height and a higher vantage point for drivers.

Volvo did not offer details on the performance or range of its new concept. Rather, their purpose was to anticipate the future design of the company’s electrics.

“With Recharge, we continue the roots of Volvo’s design in a fresh and modern way as we move towards an all-electric future,” explained Page. “Representing everything we believe customers expect from an electric Volvo and we are excited to bring it to our next generation of cars.”

