Under its umbrella will operate the part dedicated to the development and sale of software

Volvo wants to offer autonomous driving without compromise in its next generation of vehicles

Volvo has confirmed the spin-off of Zenuity, the company in charge of developing the software for autonomous cars. From now on, the entity will be divided into two with the aim of maximizing its potential.

Volvo It pursues the goal of including full autonomous driving in its next generation of vehicles, something that will affect current decision-making. The last one has been the spin-off of your company dedicated to the development of autonomous car softwarecall Zenuity. From now on it will be divided into two different entities with the aim of maximizing its potential.

Zenuity currently 50% owned by Volvo and the same to Veoneer. From now on a part of the company will be a new independent firm whose main activities will be to develop and commercialize software for autonomous vehicles. The new company will operate under the umbrella of the Swedish automaker.

The second company out of this separation will have as its tasks the development and commercialization of driver assistance systems. It will be integrated into VeoneerLet us remember that it is a manufacturer of safety components for the automotive sector.

“Volvo Cars is committed to introducing autonomous, safe and unsupervised driving on the roads with its next generation of cars. Allowing the new company to fully focus on this development will help us fulfill those ambitions,” he said. Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo in statements collected by Europa Press.

Dennis Nobelius, who holds the same position in Zenuity, stated the following: “We believe that in the future there will only be a limited number of global software platforms for autonomous driving. We intend to develop one of them.”

.