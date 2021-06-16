Volvo and VW lead the race for sustainable mobility

The manufacture and sale of electric vehicles in Europe does not keep pace with the times that it requires itself to reach complete decarbonization in 2050 and the extinction of the manufacture of combustion engines a few years earlier (2040, according to the last Spanish law in this regard). It is the opinion of Transport & Environment (T&E), a European association that studies the paths towards sustainable development.

One of the criticisms of this association in terms of mobility is that emission reduction requirements in Europe are very lax and at the discretion of manufacturers. Thus, ecologists believe, not only will the goals not be achieved, but failure will be accompanied by investments of some 27,000 million euros in the European Union and the United Kingdom. That may be insufficient if you go at a slow pace.

“For electric cars to be affordable and for the EU car industry to be competitive around the world, it will be necessary to establish a norm [de reduccin de emisiones] stricter: by 2025, -25%, and at least -40% in 2027 “, say the T&E reports, which advise a reduction of 65% in 2030 as a bridge to “total phase-out of combustion vehicles by 2035“.

The most applied manufacturers

That is the conclusion of the European association T&E, which in its analysis has drawn up a list of the 10 main automotive groups in Europe, rating their “electric ambition”, that is, the manufacture of battery-powered cars in 2020 and its “manufacturing strategies” of batteries, charging infrastructures or specific platforms for electric vehicles.

The T&E study, which is associated with the Spanish Ecodes in terms of sustainable development, summarizes its findings in a ranking on the capacity of the top 10 manufacturers to reach the electrification goals of the car fleet set for the year 2030.

The analysis of the production prospects of the automakers and the evaluation of their plans details that, according to T&E, Volvo and Volkswagen are the only major car builders keeping the right pace to reach zero emissions by 2050, the goal set by the international community to free the air of carbon dioxide, particles and other emissions from internal combustion. Toyota, ranked 10th, It is the worst stop among the 10 big ones analyzed.

Volvo and Volkswagen meet targets 70%. Come close to the goal. Both groups share “aggressive and credible strategies”, according to T&E. The Swedish manufacturer stands out on the list above all for the construction of electrical appliances, due to a high increase in this product in 2025 (50% of its sales that year, according to the production forecast of IHS Market) and for its commitment to phase out combustion vehicles in 2030.

Volkswagen, for its part, is better than Volvo in its overall strategy: manufacture of batteries, recharging infrastructures or build their cars on platforms for electric vehicles. Obviously, he also gets good marks in the “electric ambition” section.

The valuation of Renault and the Hyundai group (with Kia) is high both in ‘ambition’ and in strategy. The French group is slightly ahead (57%) of the South Korean consortium (52%).

For below 50% you could imagine that they were suspense, although T&E rejects that form. It even positively values ​​the intentions of Ford, which would only be in 47% of the way, according to estimate. To the mark of the value You tip that you have set yourself an ambitious goal to abandon your car’s thermal thrusters by 2030Although it is penalized by the current strategy that will only be worth it to produce 13% of electric vehicles in 2025, according to the report’s editors.

Limping

Further down, T&E limits itself to commenting that “Stellantis [46%], Daimler [46%], BMW [44%], Jaguar Land Rover [42%] Y Toyota [35%] occupy the last positions due to low sales battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the short term, in the absence of ambitious objectives to phase out the production of combustion vehicles [han apostado en general por los PHEV] already a lack of clear industrial strategy. Furthermore, in the case of BMW, Daimler and Toyota there is a excessive reliance on hybrids“.

In a more direct way, most of these groups They do not see a clear plan that includes investments in the supply chain of batteries or infrastructure.

T&E considers that “voluntary commitments by car manufacturers to meet Europe’s climate targets are too low and not supported by a coherent industrial strategy“He considers that, even fulfilling its best commitments, electricity sales in Europe will fall within 10 points of the Green Deal target for 2030.

Anfac and the demand

Faced with these assertions, the Spanish employer’s association of vehicle manufacturers (Anfac) opposes their point of view. “The transition to sustainable mobility takes 20 years, which is what the Climate Change Law establishes. That requires a lot of dialogue, common tools and fleeing from radicalism“, said yesterday the general director of the association, Jos Lpez-Tafall, in the webinar ‘Urban mobility and its integration with the LEZs’. “Objectives are not enough, tools are needed, we will see those funds [europeos] how are they spent “he added.

For manufacturers, the current problem is not one of supply – there are many electrified cars – but of demand. “What the consumer wants is a comfortable, affordable, fast and safe mobility. We add another ‘s’ for sustainable, which does not eliminate the previous elements. The consumer is sovereign and we have to provide multimodal solutions that fit the demand and that we play with time, because transitions take time and we need a lot of dialogue and a lot of consensus“.

The measure of time This is what worries T&E and Ecodes, as is evident from the words of Cristian Qulez, an expert in public policy from the latter association: “The Government of Spain should defend the tightening of CO2 emission reduction targets for cars and vans in the next review. These standards at the European level have proven to be drivers for the production of battery electric vehicles in Spain and other European countries. We need an industrial strategy that favors local production of this type of vehicle to deal with imports from other countries with less ambitious environmental regulations “.

