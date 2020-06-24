Volvo Cars and Plugsurfing have launched a charging service for electric cars with more than 200,000 distributed throughout Europe.

Little by little, electric mobility is conquering cities around the world and more and more people are choosing electric vehicles to move in urban environments.

Despite this, electric cars still have to face significant challenges before they can become the majority transport option, especially for medium and long distance travel.

And, today, electric vehicle drivers face Two main obstacles: insufficient access to charging points and a very fragmented European market for charging infrastructure.

With the aim of offering solutions that favor medium and long-distance travel on the continent, Volvo has reached an agreement with Plugsurfing, one of the largest recharge network aggregators in Europe, so that customers of the brand can charge their electric car anywhere without having to make a subscription in each country.

The manufacturer explains that all fully electric Volvo Recharge models in Europe will have a Plugsurfing account included which will give them access to numerous local recharge networks across the continent. Thanks to this, drivers will not have to worry and will be able to charge their electric car without problems in any country.

The Plugsurfing network includes more than 200,000 charging points in 38 countries, which can be located through the mobile app or the Android infotainment system. Points can be filtered based on location, real-time availability, and reload speed.

To charge users can use a contactless card or a mobile app. All operations and recharge payments will be processed on a monthly basis.

Volvo Cars will begin to implement the Plugsurfing service from the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8, the first fully electric car in the brand’s catalog, which will start to be delivered by the end of 2020.