Volvo achieved the highest safety rating for all its cars by the united states iihs

Top Safety Pick + It is the maximum qualification granted by the insurance institute for safety in United States highways or IIHS for its acronym in English and grants it only to those vehicles that passed with the highest scores all their crash tests, which are the most demanding in the world, and also to those who, due to their safety equipment they have superior performance.

With this in mind, the IIHS just noted that all Volvo vehicles, without distinction, received the qualification Top Safety Pick + since the last of them to pass through his ‘hands’ was the Volvo XC40 electric and it joined the entire range of cars of the Swedish firm in having this score.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

With this electric are 14 Volvo vehicles, between cars conventional and hybrid, in obtaining this important distinction in safety this year. This also makes it the first brand to achieve such a record to have in a single year so many vehicles, or in all its lines, with the highest rating Top Safety Pick + since the IIHS began granting them in 2013.

East recognition gives a great boost to the current philosophy of Volvo what is the vision that in the future no one gets killed or seriously injured on board or by one of its vehicles.

Ford Bronco Sport also with Top Safety Pick +

The Ford Bronco Sport, which is already in Colombia, also managed to overcome the six IIHS crash tests that evaluates the behavior of the vehicle, even when a overturning.

In addition to his superior performance in these tests his standard lighting system and front crash prevention system, as well as the recognition of pedestrians.

