April 1, the date of the national census, is approaching, but various organizations are already working in Brooklyn so that it will not be one of the least counted areas as it was 10 years ago.

This is how María Eunice Mantos, specialist from the Municipal Census Office, details it: “We, since March 12, are going to send reminders to the residences to answer the census.”

At this census fair, held in Prospect Park, the community was informed that the census can be answered electronically in 12 languages.

“After March 12, we can now answer the census online, from your phone, your iPad, your computer,” Mantos reported.

However, in Sunset Park there are a large number of indigenous people who do not speak Spanish or English, which has caused community organizations to seek a solution.

Organizations like Mixteca are looking for volunteers who speak the different dialects and indigenous languages ​​in Sunset Park to help all people answer the census questionnaire.

According to Metolitzin Abraján, Mixteca community organizer: “At the end of February, we have already identified at least one volunteer for Mam, Ki’iche, Nahuatl, Mixtec, Mayan, and Zapotec and Purépecha.”

The idea is that these volunteers not only help translate the questionnaire, but also talk to the neighbors to motivate them.

“Reaching our community that only has our indigenous languages ​​is something very difficult but it is not impossible,” says Abraján.

The Census Bureau recalled that no information will be shared with immigration authorities and that participation in the census is necessary.

This is how Lisa Moore, regional assistant in charge of this municipal entity, specified it: “For your voice to be heard you need to be counted. Make your voice important, make sure you have a better future for your family, for your neighbor.”

